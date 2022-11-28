Leupold Denounces Oregon Ballot Measure 114

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Leupold & Stevens, Inc., provider of the world’s most rugged, lightweight, and clear sport optics, denounces recently passed Oregon Ballot Measure 114 and has announced full support for the National Shooting Sports Foundation’s (NSSF) upcoming legal challenge to the misguided measure.

Ballot Measure 114, which narrowly passed a general vote on Nov. 8, 2022, is a citizen-initiated ballot measure that will amend state statute. It mandates that a non-existent permit-for-purchase system be put in place in Oregon for every firearm sale. The permit system will require an application, photographs, fingerprints, FBI background check and a new undefined mandatory state firearms class. Measure 114 also requires a ban on magazines or firearms holding more than 10 rounds, which will include many hunting rifles and shotguns.

“Oregon leaders have failed to explain how Measure 114 will be implemented and what exactly passage means for law-abiding firearm retailers, ranges and manufacturers,” the NSSF said in an official announcement, “Your trade association will not abandon the fight now and has filed a lawsuit to invalidate this egregious Ballot Measure. We’re also evaluating legislative options to implore the Oregon Legislature to delay implementation of the law until it is rightfully struck down as unconstitutional by the courts.”

The ballot measure will go into effect at 12 a.m. on Dec. 8, 2022. With no framework or plans for implementation in place, the legal sale of firearms in Oregon will indefinitely cease at that time.

“Ballot Measure 114 is misguided and must be defeated,” said Larry Keane, Senior Vice President and General Counsel for the NSSF. “We have opposed it since its inception and will continue to fight it in the courts. We’re grateful to our partners at Leupold for both their leadership in the firearms industry and their relentless support in fighting Measure 114.”

Prior to election day, the NSSF helped to organize the primary opposition to the ballot measure through the creation of “Sportsmen Opposed to Gun Violence: Vote No on 114,” of which Leupold was a significant contributing member, and raised more than $100,000. The group’s new legal challenge hopes to delay implementation of Ballot Measure 114 until it can be defeated through the legal system.

“As the NSSF and others have shown, Ballot Measure 114 does nothing to curb violence and instead simply threatens the rights of law-abiding gun owners and hunters throughout Oregon,” said Bruce Pettet, President and Chief Executive Officer for Leupold & Stevens, Inc. “It is universally opposed by law enforcement agencies and conservation groups alike and is a violation of the Second Amendment rights that all hunters and gun owners hold dear. We stand with the NSSF and are ready to do everything we can to support the cause.”

About Leupold & Stevens, Inc.

Founded in Oregon more than a century ago, Leupold & Stevens, Inc. is a fifth-generation, family-owned company that designs, machines, and assembles its riflescopes, mounting systems, tactical/Gold Ring spotting scopes, and performance eyewear in the USA. The product lines include rifle, handgun, and spotting scopes; binoculars; rangefinders; mounting systems; and optical tools, accessories, and pro gear.