New Jersey: Bruen-Buster Bill Is Back

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- On Monday, November 21, the full Assembly is expected to vote on A.4769. This legislation started out as a “copy-cat” strategy, mimicking what New York did to lash out at the Supreme Court post-Bruen. The bill arbitrarily and drastically expands the number of places labeled as “sensitive places” where concealed carry is prohibited.

Over the last month, the bill has been assigned to multiple committees and has been amended several times to clean up drafting errors, among other things. Incredibly, this bill is so deeply flawed that all of this time and effort has been spent in vain. Anti-gun Majority Democrats deny that the United States Supreme Court affirmed the right to carry. The court spoke resolutely and was unambiguous.

Your immediate assistance is needed to help block A.4769, which is unconstitutional and will:

Drastically increase the cost of obtaining permits and credentials.

Expand the already-rigorous New Jersey training requirements.

Use social media and online posts as grounds to deny permits.

Require gun owners to acquire insurance, even though it is not known whether or not this type of insurance is even available or legal.

Ban carry on all private property unless the owner posts signage permitting it.

Expand the number of “sensitive places” to include arenas, parks, beaches, restaurants, and theatres, among other public places.

Ban carry at public gatherings.

Perhaps most offensively, it would create a special class of public officials who do not need a permit to carry, and these privileged individuals will be exempt from the no-carry zones.

Ultimately, this legislation is destined to end up back where in began – in the courts. New Jersey has enough serious problems where the Legislature does not need to be wasting taxpayer dollars debating and defending legislation that is already settled law!

Please contact your Assembly members immediately and respectfully ask them to oppose A.4769. ​

