Reloading Made Easy with the Hornady Lock-N-Load Classic Kit

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Whether a reloading novice or a seasoned veteran who values simplicity and function, Hornady’s Lock-N-Load Classic will get shooters ready to rock the range. Reloading cartridges can save money and, better yet, let reloaders optimize accuracy by precisely creating the load the rifle will shoot the best.

The simple, effective engineering in this single-stage press gives reloaders complete control, dependably enabling the precision and consistency demanded. The uniquely angled, solid cast frame is designed to assure perfect die and shell holder alignment and allow reloaders to see and access the cartridge throughout the process. The frame is guaranteed never to break or fail.

The Lock-N-Load® Quick-Change Bushing System lets reloaders swap out dies in seconds, enabling quick and easy caliber changes when reloading cartridges for multiple firearms. Set the die and tighten the Sure-Loc™ ring onto the Lock-N-Load® bushing with a single twist. The six locking lugs on the die and press bushings hold dies in stable, secure alignment. A rubber O-ring on the die bushings gives reloaders a better feel when the die is inserted, holding it tight against the locking lugs to prevent accidental loosening. To change calibers, simply twist the die counterclockwise, remove it and insert the next preset Lock-N-Load® die and bushing. Because they remain set in their Lock-N-Load® bushings, dies will remain exactly as they were set.

Leverage, consistently applied, ensures proper bullet and primer seating. The Lock-N-Load Classic’s solid steel arm rotates on a steel pin running completely through the frame. The long arm gets a boost from the Power-Pac Linkage, multiplying the leverage and reducing operator fatigue. The ergonomic, large, ball-style grip also reduces effort while improving comfort.

Removing and replacing spent primers is a breeze, much easier than the process associated with old-style primer arms. The spent primer ejects at the top of the stroke. Then add a new primer to the Positive Priming System™, which self-aligns to feed, and insert the primer at the bottom of the stroke where leverage is best. The self-aligning primer arm allows for easy manual primer insertion without raising the handle. All the work is done at the bottom of the stroke. Small and large punches are included.

A valuable optional item (sold separately) is Hornady’s Automatic Primer Feed, which pairs large or small primer tubes with the Positive Priming System, resulting in a “hands-off” process with no more stiff-fingered fumbling with primers.

The Lock-N-Load Classic Kit includes:

Lock-N-Load Classic

Lock-N-Load Powder Measure

Lock-N-Load Die Bushings (3)

Positive Priming System

Universal Reloading Block

Powder Trickler

One Shot Case Lube

Reloading Handbook

Digital Scale

Primer Catcher

Handheld Priming Tool

Chamfer & Deburr Tool

Powder Funnel

