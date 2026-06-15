Ukraine Considers Civilian Firearms Reform and Armed Self-Defense

On April 18, 2026, a mass murderer killed seven people in Kyiv, Ukraine. He took hostages and barricaded himself in a supermarket. Two police officers fled the scene. He killed the victims with a legally registered firearm. The killer was 58 years old. Police attempted to negotiate for an hour before storming the position and killing the murderer.

One day later, on April 19, 2026, Ukraine’s Interior Minister, Ihor Klymenko, expressed support for relaxing Ukraine’s controls on firearms, allowing citizens to possess firearms, including handguns, for self-defense. Klymenko promised the mass murder would not be used to conduct mass checks of weapons owners. He deplored the action of the two police officers.

Klymenko also said he supported the loosening of restrictions on the ownership of defensive firearms, especially handguns. Civilian ownership of handguns is banned in Ukraine.

From Ukrainska Pravda:

On the question of granting civilians the right to possess firearms, including handguns, the interior minister said: “I believe that people must be given the right to armed self-defense. Especially after the experience of the early days of the full-scale invasion, when civilians received weapons for national resistance”.

The push to liberalize the Ukrainian law on the ownership and carry of handguns did not start with Kylmenko. Ihor Fris, a member of the ruling Servant of the People Party, proposed a reform in 2022. Polls on the subject indicate 59% of the public supports the right to carry a handgun for self-defense. Only 22% reject the idea entirely.

Klymenko’s words have been followed by actions. On May 6, 2026, President Zelensky said he had been briefed by Interior Minister Klyenko. He supported a reform law.

From kyivpost.com:

“Ukraine needs a modern and strong law on civilian firearms that will protect citizens without weapons and realistically regulate the situation for those who own weapons,” Zelensky said.

The Czech Republic serves as an example. It has some of the least restrictive firearms laws in Europe. In the Czech Republic, a permit to carry a handgun for self-protection is shall issue. According to Wikipedia, about 83% of gun owners were authorized to carry concealed weapons at the end of 2025. Once authorization to own guns is approved, the permission is for the lifetime of the owner. The total number of gun owners in the Czech Republic is a little over 3% of the population. The Czech Republic has one of the lowest crime rates in Europe.

A major motivator to reform the Ukrainian law is the number of firearms that exist in the Republic because of the war. It could be difficult to keep them out of citizens’ hands.

For now, a published report shows that Ihor Klymenko signed an order to create a working group to consider how to regulate citizen ownership of firearms, how to obtain permits to own firearms, and how to address issues of responsibility and self-defense. Once rules are drafted, they will be presented to the Ukrainian parliament to be considered.

Eastern Europe has trended toward a more liberal model of firearms ownership than Western Europe. The Czech Republic, Estonia, Georgia, Lithuania, Slovakia, and have shall issue concealed carry laws. Permits to carry concealed weapons are almost impossible to obtain in the rest of Europe.

About Dean Weingarten:

Dean Weingarten has been a peace officer, a military officer, was on the University of Wisconsin Pistol Team for four years, and was first certified to teach firearms safety in 1973. He taught the Arizona concealed carry course for fifteen years until the goal of Constitutional Carry was attained. He has degrees in meteorology and mining engineering, and retired from the Department of Defense after a 30 year career in Army Research, Development, Testing, and Evaluation.