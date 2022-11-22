Virginia Homeowner Shoots and Kills Attacker in Self-Defense

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Crime happens everywhere. It was near sundown on a weekday night when a homeowner in Fairfax, Virginia was at home. With him were two other adults and two children. The homeowner noticed a stranger walking on his property. This is an upscale neighborhood filled with large and widely separated two-story homes. It takes several minutes to walk from one house to the next through the heavily forested neighborhood.

The homeowner went outside and asked the stranger to leave his property. The stranger argued with the homeowner. The stranger then attacked the homeowner with a stick. The homeowner retreated towards his home. The attacker tackled the homeowner from behind, though news reports are unclear if that was near the home or inside it. The homeowner shook himself free and ran to retrieve his firearm. The homeowner returned to the center of his home and saw the stranger inside his home.

The attacker had a large landscape rock in his hands and he was advancing toward the homeowner. The homeowner shot him. The attacker stopped advancing and the defender stopped shooting. The defender checked on his family and called 911 to ask for help. The defender put his gun away. The police tried to revive the attacker. Emergency Medical Services pronounce the attacker dead at the scene.

The homeowner was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. The other occupants in the home, the homeowner’s wife, two children, and another adult, were not physically injured.

Police identified the attacker as a 24-year-old who lived about 10 miles away. Two other individuals in the area called the police that afternoon to report the stranger acting erratically. The stranger refused to talk to the police and walked away from them. The defender and the attacker did not know each other.

The armed defender was not charged with a crime.

This story is one of many that goes underreported by the mainstream media because it shows a positive image of a law-abiding gun owner using that tool to defend their life and family. It is our responsibility at AmmoLand to report these stories to you the reader. While we will continue to report these stories, groups like the Crime Prevention Research Center, led by Dr. John Lott, are fastidious in studying the use of firearms for self-defense. Stay up to date with all news on self-defense by following CPRC and Ammoland.

Original News Sources:

About Rob Morse

Rob Morse writes about gun rights at Ammoland, at Clash Daily, at Second Call Defense, and on his SlowFacts blog. He hosts the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast and co-hosts the Polite Society Podcast. Rob was an NRA pistol instructor and combat handgun competitor.