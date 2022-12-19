Freedom Munitions Relaunches American Steel Line with New Caliber

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Freedom Munitions is reintroducing their popular American Steel line of ammunition with the kick-off of a new 380 Auto steel cased cartridge.

American Steel 380 Auto is constructed of a brass plated steel case and loaded with a plated 100 grain Round Nose Flat Point (RNFP) bullet from Freedom’s sister company X-Treme Bullets. Tested in Freedom’s underground ballistics lab, it has proven very accurate and shoots at 960 feet per second.

American Steel was developed as a more economical way for high volume shooters to get more out of range days and other shooting hobbies. Previously copper plated, each American made steel case is now brass plated for enhanced feeding and reliability. Each caliber of the American Steel line is loaded with X-Treme bullets, which are known for their quality and accuracy.

“Steel cased ammunition is a more cost-effective way to purchase ammo, without giving up the quality one would expect from typical brass cases. Our American Steel products are manufactured with new, premium components while providing a price point comparable to that of remanufactured ammo,” said Toby Thill, President of Freedom Munitions.

Freedom Munitions’ American Steel line also offers 9MM, 45 Auto and 40 S&W calibers. Made in the USA, by Freedom Munitions. For more information click here.

About Freedom Munitions

Freedom Munitions manufactures and distributes new and remanufactured ammunition built with premium components. All Freedom ammunition is developed, produced, loaded and tested in-house in Lewiston, Idaho where manufacturing facilities include state of the art machinery built by Freedom Munitions, an underground ballistics lab with testing range and propriety processes to ensure the utmost quality and consistency.