New Ball and Buck x Blaser R8 Hunting Rifle

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Sporting lifestyle brand Ball and Buck and premium firearms manufacturer Blaser announce their partnership with the debut of the special edition Ball and Buck x Blaser R8 hunting rifle. The rifle, reimagined by Ball and Buck founder and sportsman Mark Bollman IV, follows in their long line of outdoor industry-leading brand collaborations that include the likes of New Balance, Danner Boots, and Jeep. Each rifle is hand-crafted from ultra-premium wood, aerospace-grade aluminum, and proprietary Ball and Buck materials.

“Four years ago I began the journey to create the best rifle on the planet–one that combined Ball and Buck’s timeless and understated style on the outside and industry leading technology and performance on the inside. With the precision engineering of German craftsmen and women, we took the iconic Blaser R8 Platform and infused our proprietary materials and design details to create an heirloom rifle that’s fit for a display case, but built to be used afield.”

The Ball and Buck x Blaser Signature R8 rifle begins its life with a hand-carved stock and forearm from high-grade walnut. It’s buffed with a smooth matte oil finish before it’s crowned with Ball and Buck signature leather and a pop of blaze orange stitching for a luxurious feel that only gets better with age. Every detail of this rifle was intentional, from the custom engraved matte black receiver to its gold inlays, bolt head, trigger, and finally, the individually numbered pistol grip cap.

“It was a pleasure bringing Mark’s vision to life and building a custom R8 that represents both brands so cohesively,” said Christian Socher, CEO, Blaser GmbH. “We are excited to introduce this elegant R8 rifle to Ball and Buck customers who, like our own clientele, appreciate superior performance and exceptional craftsmanship.”

The Ball and Buck x Blaser R8 Rifle is available exclusively through Clay Shooter’s Supply in Dallas, TX. Inquire today at ballandbuck.com.

Ball and Buck x Blaser R8 Features

Quick Change Caliber Selection From .22 LR To .458 Win Mag

Custom Engraved Receiver, Bolt Assembly, and Trigger Frame

24kGold Precision Desmodromic Trigger and Bolt Head

Grade 5 Walnut Stock & Forearm with Matte Oil Finish

Signature Ball and Buck Leather Inserts with Blaze Orange Stitching

Ball And Buck Gold Filled Logos

Individually Numbered Pistol Grip Cap

Multi Caliber Hard Case with Ball and Buck Camo Lining

About Blaser Group

The Blaser Group is the official U.S. importer for iconic German firearms brands Blaser, Mauser, and J.P. Sauer; English gunmaker John Rigby & Co.; and Minox optics. Established in 2006, the company which is based in San Antonio, Texas works with over 200 authorized Blaser Group dealers across all North American states, with this figure continually growing.

Today the Blaser Group’s industry-leading product portfolio includes bolt-action, combination rifles, and over-and-under shotguns designed specifically for game hunters and competitive target shooters. Its custom shop offers exclusive engravings, design work, and custom finishing for bespoke guns. With recent innovations, Blaser Group has gone on to expand its product portfolio into cutting-edge optics and accessory lines. For more information about the company and product lines, visit: www.blaser-group.com.