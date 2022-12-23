New York Governor Hochul’s Tirade Unleashed On Gun Owners ~ VIDEO

Opinion

New York – -(AmmoLand.com)- New York’s Concealed Handgun Improvement Act (CCIA) operates perversely to create further restrictions on an already restrictive Gun Law.

To give Hochul’s blatant refusal to abide by the rulings of the U.S. Supreme Court in NYSRPA vs. Bruen a leg to stand on, she attempts to give the public a sense that she cares deeply about the safety concerns of New Yorkers that her amendments to the State’s Gun Law are designed to effectuate that end.

What she delivers to the public, though, is nothing more than an elaborate promo, an infomercial proffered to sell a product. The product she is selling is simply a more tortuous and torturous version of the Sullivan Act that was enacted over one hundred years ago. And, like all promos and infomercials, it is meant to make a profit off a person’s gullibility.

In the instant case, the Sullivan Act is a noose around the necks of free citizens. The Act endangers the life of New Yorkers under the guise of securing life. It is all a charade.

The Daily Caller recites Hochul’s tirade against the High Court and against gun owners of New York, in its article titled, “NY Gov. Hochul Says Law-Abiding Gun Owners Make People Feel Very Unsafe”:

“Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday morning law abiding gun owners make people feel ‘unsafe’ just one day after the Supreme Court overturned a more than century old gun law. Speaking on CBS This Morning, Hochul said the right to carry outside the home makes individuals feel ‘unsafe’ and seemed to insinuate it should not be allowed. ‘Everybody in America recognizes that there is a problem with gun violence and the people who cheer this, what they say, what they see is, ‘Look there is a problem with gun violence and I, as a law-abiding citizen, want to be able to hold a gun on my person so that I feel safer.’ What do you say to that individual?” the host asked Hochul. ‘I say that makes everyone else feel very unsafe. We don’t know if you’re provoked, you know, you’re in a bar and someone looks at your girlfriend or your boyfriend the wrong way. There are so many triggers. If someone wants to have a legal gun, licensed protection in their home, that is their domain, they can do that, we’ve always allowed that, or for hunting and other purposes,’ Hochul said.’” ‘But to think someone would be able to do this on a subway, in a crowded, tense situation during rush hour? No, we have a right to protect our citizens, not take away your right to own, that’s fine, but where you take it and the ability to conceal it, that’s just going to make things so much more complicated for law enforcement and others.’”

Civilians Do Not Carry Handguns Openly in New York

First, it bears mentioning, but, apparently, only to morons like Hochul, that a holder of concealed handgun carry license does not ever carry his or her handgun openly, in New York, for all the world to see. The Gun Law itself recites the lawful carrying of a handgun, “concealed,” i.e., not openly by those issued concealed handgun carry licenses.

No one in New York is permitted to carry a handgun openly apart from uniformed New York police officers, or other uniformed personnel who fall under specific provisions of the State’s Gun Law.

How, then, can any law-abiding member of the public honestly feel a sense of foreboding that another law-abiding member of the public who happens to possess a concealed handgun carry license is someone to be feared?

The only creature that could realistically understandably “feel unsafe” is a psychopathic criminal who would dare to threaten an innocent member of the public. More than a few criminals and lunatics have met their untimely demise by threatening harm to an undercover police officer or off-duty officer, or to a holder of a valid concealed handgun license.

In fact, for a career criminal, who isn’t otherwise a psychotic maniac, and who has some instinct for survival, would never know for certain who is lawfully carrying a handgun concealed and who isn’t, if many more members of the public were carrying, as is their natural law right. Hence, it is reasonable to infer that this would result in a precipitous drop in violent crimes of opportunity.

“Triggers” Anyone?

Second, The notion that a person would go off half-cocked is a “Fever Dream” of the Anti-Second Amendment crowd. The Government would like the public to believe this myth. They like to imagine all sorts of horrors to justify ending the fundamental, unalienable right to armed self-defense. But their wax museum of horrors coming to life is just entertainment. It isn’t grounded in truth. It’s merely a fabrication, it is propaganda; a fictional horror film designed like many such films to create a jump scare. Only the gullible and ignorant Americans would fall for it.

If New York holders of handgun carry licenses were really such a threat to public safety and order, how is it that we never hear Governor Hochul talking about instances of criminal acts of violence committed by these licensees?

She can’t talk about this because there is no instance of this that she can drum up. All such talk of an armed New York citizenry posing a threat to their notion of public safety and public order in their well-ordered society is sheer unadulterated speculation, bordering on delirium.

“If someone wants to have a legal gun, licensed protection in their home, that is their domain, they can do that, we’ve always allowed that.”

Third, Isn’t she nice. Hochul says, the Government has always allowed someone “a legal gun in their home.” But wait a minute? Is keeping and bearing arms a Government bestowed privilege or a God-Given Right?

And didn’t the U.S. Supreme Court rule that the right to armed self-defense extends beyond the domain of one’s house, consistent with the meaning of the fundamental, unalienable right to armed self-defense?

Does New York law take precedence over the Second Amendment and the rulings of the U.S. Supreme Court? Hochul demonstrates incredible arrogance. How did she get elected to Office anyway?

