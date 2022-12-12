Restaurant Worker Attempts Disarm, Shoots Robbery Suspect

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- On December 2, at about 9:45 p.m. In Warner Robins, Georgia, Joshua Hickey attempted to rob a restaurant at 1307 Watson Blvd. Warner Robins is about 70 miles southeast of Atlanta, and about 8 miles south of Macon, Georgia. The restaurant is an American Philly-N-Wings on Watson Blvd near Vernon Drive.

After Hickey jumped the counter, a restaurant worker attempted to disarm the suspect. But Hickey is said to have pistol-whipped the worker, attempting to gain compliance. The worker was struck to the floor, then drew his own handgun and shot Hickey three times. Hickey fled the scene. From 13wmaz.com: