Restaurant Worker Attempts Disarm, Shoots Robbery Suspect

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- On December 2, at about 9:45 p.m. In Warner Robins, Georgia, Joshua Hickey attempted to rob a restaurant at 1307 Watson Blvd. Warner Robins is about 70 miles southeast of Atlanta, and about 8 miles south of Macon, Georgia. The restaurant is an American Philly-N-Wings on Watson Blvd near Vernon Drive.
After Hickey jumped the counter, a restaurant worker attempted to disarm the suspect. But Hickey is said to have pistol-whipped the worker, attempting to gain compliance. The worker was struck to the floor, then drew his own handgun and shot Hickey three times. Hickey fled the scene. From 13wmaz.com:
Sergeant Justin Clark with Warner Robins Police says Hickey jumped the counter and attempted to make his way to a door in the restaurant while demanding money. That’s when things escalated, Hickey allegedly pistol-whipped a worker and the two men fought over the gun.
“The restaurant worker was struck, hit the ground. As he was coming back up, he drew his own legally-owned firearm and fired three shots at Mr.
Hickey. Mr. Hickey was struck twice and fled on foot,” Clark said about the tussle.
The police responded to the 911 call. They found Hickey with serious wounds, outside the restaurant, on Vernon Drive. Hickey was 23 years old.
Hickey was taken to the hospital where he died. Police said the restaurant worker was not hurt, but an earlier report stated he had minor injuries.
Opinion:
The pistol whipping must have been ineffective. A pistol used as a blunt instrument often draws blood. It is a serious attack. A strike to the head with a metal club can easily be fatal.
