Savage 110 PCS Receives Golden Bullseye Award

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- The National Rifle Association’s (NRA) American Hunter has named the Savage 110 PCS the 2023 Handgun of the Year. The Golden Bullseye Awards recognize field-tested products that prove to be reliable in the field and exceed the expectations of experts in the outdoor space.

“We’re thrilled that the Savage 110 PCS was recognized as a Golden Bullseye Award Winner,” said Beth Shimanski, Director of Marketing at Savage Arms. “The American Hunter staff consists of skilled hunters and shooters that review the best of the best. We’re proud to accept this award and celebrate the entire Savage team that tirelessly works to introduce firearms that show we are in the business of building the most innovative products on the market.”

Each year, the NRA Publications Golden Bullseye Awards acknowledge the finest products available in the outdoor industry. The winners are selected by a seven-member committee consisting of editors, graphic designers and veteran NRA Publications staff, representing more than a century of collective experience in the shooting and hunting industry.

The Savage 110 PCS combines compact performance with the Model 110’s exceptional reputation for accuracy and reliability. The firearm takes adaptability to a whole new level, with user-adjustable AccuTrigger™ and AICS-style detachable box magazine. The 110 PCS has changed the way outdoor enthusiasts think about hunting pistols and proves to be a top choice among all types of shooters.

About Savage

Headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts, Savage has been producing firearms for more than 125 years. Savage is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of hunting, competition and targeting shooting centerfire and rimfire rifles, and shotguns. Their firearms are best known for accuracy, performance and innovation. The entrepreneurial spirit that originally defined the company is still evident in its ongoing focus on continuous innovation, craftsmanship, quality and service. Learn more at www.savagearms.com.