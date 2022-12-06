Are UPS & FedEx Spying on Gun Purchases For ATF? ~ VIDEO

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- In what appears to be an attempt at tracking private gun purchases, a group of anti-gun Democrats in the Senate wrote a letter to several shipping companies like UPS and FedEx questioning the way guns are shipped in America.

The Senators involved include Edward Markey, Dick Blumenthal, Cory Booker, Dianne Feinstein, and Chris Murphy.

The intimidating letters claimed these Democrats were concerned about lax shipping measures and implied that the shipping measures were causing so-called “epidemic of gun violence.”

UPS has since adopted new regulations that require gun companies to turn over customer data and allow UPS access to review and examine the shipper’s books and records and provide UPS with invoices for any firearms-related products. All coincidental, of course. This new policy gives UPS the unlimited power and discretion to examine and review any customer documents related to firearms sales.

FedEx now apparently demands that gun store owners retain documents about what specific items those shipments contain and make that information available to FedEx upon request. This would allow these companies to create a database of American gun purchasers and determine exactly what items they purchased.

Recently reported by AmmoLand News, UPS changed its policy surrounding unfinished frames and receivers and even told customers that if it found any packages containing the targeted items, or what the Biden Administration calls “ghost guns,” their accounts would be canceled, and the items destroyed.

The Gifford’s Law Center may appear to be a major culprit in this attack on privacy due to a letter they sent to FedEx and UPS asking the companies to adopt “a policy of refusing to ship firearm products.”

In what appears to be an attempt to protect the privacy of American citizens, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen and State Attorneys generals from several other states sent a letter to the President and CEO of FedEx and UPS questioning the new policies allegedly allowing FedEx to comply with requests from law enforcement or other governmental authorities and give up customer information and products shipped.

According to the letter, the AGs pointed out that under the new policies, FedEx could provide information to federal agencies detailing which Americans are buying what guns without a proper search warrant or due process.

Among other questions, the group of AGs want to know if FedEx enacted these policies intending to share information with the ATF or any other federal agencies and if FedEx implemented these policies at the request of a federal agency.

The 2nd Amendment is not a privilege. It’s your right.

About Dan Wos, Author – Good Gun Bad Guy

Dan Wos is available for Press Commentary. For more information contact PR HERE

Dan Wos is a nationally recognized 2nd Amendment advocate, Host of The Loaded Mic and Author of the “GOOD GUN BAD GUY” book series. He speaks at events, is a contributing writer for many publications, and can be found on radio stations across the country. Dan has been a guest on the Sean Hannity Show, Real America’s Voice, and several others. Speaking on behalf of gun-rights, Dan exposes the strategies of the anti-gun crowd and explains their mission to disarm law-abiding American gun-owners.