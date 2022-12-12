XS Sights Introduces Glock Sight Pusher

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- XS Sights is pleased to introduce two Inline Rear Sight Tools for Glock pistols – the DIY Series and GUNSMITH Series. Both are fast and easy to use, reducing installation force by up to 50%.

The unique open-top design of these tools allows easy visual alignment and viewing of the installation process, while the locking wedge feature makes it quick and easy to secure the slide. The tools feature a non-marring brass bit to prevent scratching and a built-in centering scale for precision windage adjustments. The compact, lightweight footprint of these sight pushers make them ideal for the range or a workbench. Both tools work with all Glock generations and models and, unlike other Glock sight pusher tools on the market, can be used with suppressor-height sights and even on Glock pistols equipped with red dot sights without removing the optic.

DIY Series Sight Pusher Install Kit for Glock

Engineered for the do-it-yourselfer who owns or maintains multiple Glock pistols, the DIY-Series Sight Pusher Install Kit for Glock allows users to complete a wide range of sights and easily installs on all Glock slides, including optic/suppressor-height sights. An Allen key, included in the kit, is turned to move the pusher back and forth across the slide, and the process of installing and removing sights requires up to 50% less force with the XS tool than other available sight pushers due to the low placement of the pusher bit. When installing optic and suppressor-height sights on Glock MOS and aftermarket optic cut slides, the optic and factory plate cover must be installed before mounting the tool on the slide. (No plate cover is necessary with the GUNSMITH Series.)

The DIY-series kit includes the sight pusher with a stainless steel bolt, locking wedge, Allen key, Go / No-Go gauges for troubleshooting, steel Glock front sight tool, oil, and thread locker.

This sight pusher weighs 1.4 lbs. and is rated for 50-100 sight installations.

Retail Price: $150.00

GUNSMITH-Series Sight Pusher Install Kit for Glock

Engineered for professional use and DIYers who demand the best performance from their tools, the GUNSMITH Series offers the fastest Glock sight installation. Instead of an Allen key to move the rear slide, this tool comes with a T-handle for even more leverage and easier turning to slide the rear sight. The handle doubles as a front sight tool, and both it and the tool bolt are equipped with magnets. The magnet in the bolt head secures the multi-function T-handle while installing rear sights. When installing front sights, the magnetic hex bit securely holds the Glock front sight’s screw in place for a drop-free installation process.

This series fits all Glock OEM and aftermarket slides and is Glock MOS compatible for easy installation of sights with a red dot sight mounted on the pistol.

The GUNSMITH-Series kit includes the professional grade rear sight pusher with steel black oxide bolt, multi-function T-handle / magnetic steel Glock front sight tool, Go / No-Go gauges for troubleshooting, and built-in centering scale.

This sight pusher weighs 1.8 lbs. and is rated for 200+ sight installations.

Retail Price: $200.00

The XS Sights Inline Rear Sight Pusher Tools are designed for use with the XS R3D and F8 Night Sights, however, they will work with many other brands of aftermarket sights. Maximum tool life is estimated based on installing XS R3D Night Sights in Glock OEM slides. Aftermarket slides do not mirror Glock’s exact dovetail. Users should expect to apply 50% to 75% more force on aftermarket slides which applies more load on the tool, reducing lifespan. A sight pusher is not necessary for installations of XS’ flagship DXT2 Big Dot night sights.

“Knowledge from our 25-plus years of sight manufacturing and gunsmithing experience went into the development of these Inline Rear Sight Pusher Tools, and we are excited to give Glock owners such versatile sight pushers that are easy to use and work with all Glock pistols,” said Addison Monroe, Marketing Manager, XS Sights. “Portability is an important factor, so we used an aluminum body that is 40% lighter than other Glock-only sight pushers on the market. Compatibility with suppressor-height sights and red dot optics was another key consideration, given the increasing popularity of both. The design gives ample clearance for taller sights and allows windage adjustments to the rear sight of MOS pistols while keeping the red dot sight attached to the slide.”

Made in the USA from 6061 T6 aluminum that is hard coat anodized, versatile, durable, and reliable, the XS sight pusher tools make changing sights on Glocks easy. All the more reason to upgrade your factory sights with XS night sights that are highly visible in any light.