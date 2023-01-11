Gun Control & Speech Control are the Same in America ~ VIDEO

Dan Wos, Author of – Good Gun Bad Guy

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- When Totalitarians want to control speech and manipulate the narrative, they create one source of information and eliminate all those that contradict their preferred views.

Many people are starting to recognize the similarities between Hitler’s strategies and the left-wing cancel culture. Facebook’s virtual incarcerations, Google’s controlled search results and YouTube’s de-platforming tactics seem to be the new vehicles for controlling speech and limiting personal expression. Hitler’s mandatory reading of Mein Kampf and his 25-year publication called Völkischer Beobachter, (“People’s Observer”) look very similar to our modern-day “Mainstream Media’s” “one size fits all” approach to news-making. Only producing one version of January 6th and one opinion on guns are just a couple examples of their attempts at manipulating your belief process. The modern landscape may look different, and technology has changed, but the control strategies look eerily similar to Hitler’s in the early 1940s.

Recently, my very own show, The Loaded Mic, has been removed from the YouTube platform with no explanation other than the generic “violating community standards.” I quickly realized that within the past few weeks these attacks on American voices have become rampant. The attacks are being leveled on conservatives and the firearms community like never before. They use the “3 strikes and you’re out” method but it would seem, only for procedural purposes. Eventually, the targeted sites get shut down. Manipulating the narrative is an attempt to eventually change reality. Although guns can’t be taken away in America, eliminating them from the conversation seems to be the chosen alternative for shaping society’s views on the topic. Who would’ve thought that we as Americans would’ve allowed this ideology to infect our culture the way it has?

The Loaded Mic discusses gun legislation, the American culture, and its relationship with guns along with political and social topics of the day. My primary focus has been shining a spotlight on the demonization of firearms in America and exposing the anti-gun media strategies. My voice is the exact thing the enemies of free speech do not want. but I’m not the only one. Several others have been attacked for their speech as well, including:

“Over the past year YouTube has proven that they will adjust, and enforce, their policies to suit the political agenda of the Democrats. It is now crystal clear they do not want “our brand” of free speech on their platform, and it’s our duty to ensure conservative voices aren’t silenced.” ~Bob from pewtang.com “I’ve had three YouTube channels shut down and deleted for simply going against the chosen narrative of the regime by asking questions about vaccines, January sixth, and the election. One of the channels held all the content for American Women who Bear Arms, a pro-2A channel and related website.” ~Jon James – Freedom’s Pep Rally Host at Right America Media “I was censored from YouTube and had my channel closed for simply discussing with others about the questions and concerns we had with the vaccine mandates. The left will always tell you who and what they fear by what they attack. If they can censor me, just imaging what else they have censored. We need to keep fighting and keep speaking as the left will never stop coming for our freedoms.” ~Jerry Cirino – Founder and Host of The Fides Show at Right America Media



The good news is the Speech-Nazis are revealing their frustration with these new attacks. With Twitter in new hands, conservative and firearm podcasts popping up everywhere, gun sales skyrocketing, and real Americans speaking out, the “cancel culture” behavior appears to be more like a child kicking and screaming than an effective way changing society. Our fight has only just begun. Thank God our Founders had the foresight to see these tyrants coming over 200 years away and to create The Bill of Rights.

The 2nd Amendment is not a privilege. It’s your right.

