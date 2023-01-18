Looming Canadian FedGov Gun Confiscations: What to do?

Canada – -(AmmoLand.com)- Justin Trudeau’s government legislated the theft of private property from federally-licensed, RCMP-vetted firearm owners using three primary tools.

The May 1, 2020, Order in Council that banned 1,500 makes/models of semi-automatic rifles;

The hefty list of amendments to Bill C-21 to ban almost all other semi-automatic rifles and shotguns; and

The 2022 handgun sales ban

These announcements are designed to be the death knell of the shooting sports in Canada while the federal government continues to ignore violent criminals and their illegal guns.[i]

This uncertainty generates a lot of fear in the minds of those who obey the law, and we’ve received a slew of variations of one question from our members.

“What do I do if the cops come to take my guns?”

Before we answer that question, we must revisit recent events on this issue.

Legislated Confiscation Deadline Is Deferred

On March 16, 2022, Trudeau’s Liberal government deferred the confiscation deadline for its May 1, 2020, Order in Council gun ban because it has no plan to implement such a massive seizure of private property.[ii]

Provinces Tell Ottawa To Pound Sand

In late September 2022, the governments of Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba made it clear to Ottawa that they would not permit provincial resources to be redirected from criminal investigations to seize lawfully-owned firearms.[iii] [iv] [v]

PEI Trial Run Walked Back

On January 10, 2023, we learned the Liberal government planned to test its door-to-door confiscation scheme in Prince Edward Island in Spring 2023.[vi]

“Just two days after [Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino’s] plans to use PEI as a training ground for their firearms confiscation program were exposed – the federal Liberals have already backed down,” tweeted Alberta Justice Minister Tyler Shandro.[vii]

Audrey Champoux, press secretary for Mendicino, said the P.E.I pilot was “one of many options on the table and should be considered out of date.”

Saskatchewan Firearms Act

On December 2, 2022, the Saskatchewan government introduced The Saskatchewan Firearms Act to defend its licensed firearm owners from federal government seizures. This defence creates the framework to license firearm seizure agents, define how federal seizure agents must conduct seizures, and so much more.[viii]

Alberta Firearms Act Coming Soon

On December 3, 2022, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith confirmed that the Alberta government will introduce an Alberta Firearms Act in Spring 2023 and that it will be modeled after Saskatchewan’s provincial firearms act.[ix]

What Does This mean For You?

All of this means the federal government is unlikely to send armed government agents to seize your guns in the near future. They have no plan, and they have no manpower to implement their plan.

But Trudeau and his licensed-gun-owner-hating government is intent on destroying our community and our culture, so we can’t assume they’ll just abandon their goals.

They will come for our guns – assuming there isn’t a change of government in the meantime. We just don’t know when.

Three Simple Rules for You…

1. If the police are at your door, understand this: they are not there to help you. They are either there to confiscate your legally-owned property or they suspect you of some other crime. Remain calm no matter how they treat you to ensure your personal safety.

2. Silence is your best friend, as defined by Section 7 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

a. Your only response to police questioning should be, “I maintain my right to silence, and I demand to speak with my lawyer.” Repeat this sentence as many times as is necessary.

b. Do not allow them to bait you into saying something that will incriminate you, or into doing something that will result in physical damage to you.

c. Should the police demand entry into your home without a warrant, deny them entry. This is your right.

3. If police demand entry WITH a search warrant, do not physically resist.

a. These officers will be extremely tense because they perceive you as a threat to their physical safety.

b. Comply with their direction while demanding to see your lawyer. Say nothing else because they will use your words against you later.

c. As soon as you are permitted, contact your lawyer.

This entire scenario is terrifying to both you and your family members if they are present when police show up at your door.

Maintain your composure in the face of these unpleasantries.

Record everything, if you are able, using your cell phone or other device so that you have a record of what transpired. Your lawyer can use this video/audio evidence later in court to defend your rights.

In a perfect world, honest Canadians would never need to worry about this scenario. We don’t live in a perfect world. We live in a world where political agendas trump common sense and decency.

It’s infuriating. We understand this deeply. But do not allow your righteous indignation put you in a position where police fear for their lives and do something stupid to you.

Sources:

[i] https://christopherdiarmani.com/firearm-prohibition-order-violators/

[ii] https://cssa-cila.org/gun-ban-deferred/

[iii] https://cssa-cila.org/alberta-position-on-gun-confiscations-sets-a-high-bar-for-all-provinces/

[iv] https://cssa-cila.org/saskatchewan-joins-alberta-no-provincial-resources-for-fed-gun-grab/

[v] https://cssa-cila.org/manitoba-joins-the-party-no-provincial-resources-for-firearms-confiscations/

[vi] https://www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca/trans/cahiersinfoministre-ministertransmaterial/2022/ministre-minister/livre2-book2/p1-eng.html#a11

[vii] https://www.theepochtimes.com/gun-buyback-pilot-on-prince-edward-island-not-going-ahead-report_4983593.html

[viii] https://cssa-cila.org/saskatchewan-firearms-act-proposes-to-license-fed-gun-grabbers/

[ix] https://globalnews.ca/calgary/program/your-province-your-premier

About Canadian Shooting Sports Association:

The CSSA is the voice of the sport shooter and firearms enthusiast in Canada. Our national membership supports and promotes Canada’s firearms heritage, traditional target shooting competition, modern action shooting sports, hunting, and archery. We support and sponsor competitions and youth programs that promote these Canadian heritage activities. Website www.cdnshootingsports.org