Mossberg Patriot Long Range Tactical Rifle is Here!

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Known for their performance on game and down range, Mossberg introduces the newest member of the family: the Patriot LR (Long Range) Tactical bolt-action rifle. Housed in an adjustable, customizable chassis system and fed from an AICS-style magazine, this Patriot rifle is designed to enhance your long-range performance and accuracy. Available now in three of the most popular flat-shooting chamberings: 6.5mm Creedmoor and 308 Win with 22-inch barrel length and 6.5 PRC with a 24-inch barrel.

Based on the proven Patriot bolt-action platform, the Patriot LR Tactical has a twin-lug push-feed machined-steel action with a medium bull, carbon steel barrel featuring an 11-degree match crown and matte blue finish. For ease of adding a suppressor, the barrel is threaded (5/8”-24 threads per inch) and includes a protective thread cap.

The factory-installed 20 MOA Picatinny rail provides for added elevation adjustment with most optics. And like all Patriot rifles, this tack driver has Mossberg’s patented LBA (Lightning Bolt Action) user-adjustable trigger with a 2 to 7-pound range of adjustment. Rounding out the standard features are an oversized, easy-grip bolt handle and a smooth-cycling fluted bolt.

Setting this Patriot apart is the MDT Field Stock chassis system that features V-Block aluminum bedding for stability on long-range shots; Magpul M-LOK-compatible forend with slots at the 3, 6, and 9 o’clock positions for accessory customization; and buttstock that is adjustable for length-of-pull (LOP) from 13.5 – 14.25 inches with the use of spacers (three .75-inch spacers included).

The comb height is also adjustable, up to 2 inches, with the tension knob. Loosen the knob, adjust the cheek rest to the desired height, and re-tighten the knob. The trigger guard is oversized and is equipped with an integrated magazine release lever located forward of the trigger guard. Completing the design of this functional stock is an ergonomic, straight-wrist grip with texturing; front and rear sling swivel studs; and flat dark earth finish. The Patriot LR Tactical is fed from a metal AICS-style detachable magazine with a 7-round or 10-round capacity and will accept aftermarket AICS-style mags (caliber-specific).

When extending your down-range performance and accuracy is your goal, the newly-designed Patriot LR Tactical rifle delivers functionality, precision, and consistency – shot-after-shot. For more information on the complete line of Mossberg Patriot bolt-action rifles, please visit www.mossberg.com.

