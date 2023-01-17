Smith & Wesson M&P5.7 Pistol Attempts to Level-Up Performance of 5.7x28mm

SPRINGFIELD, MA., –-(AmmoLand.com)- Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: SWBI), a leader in firearm manufacturing and design, is proud to announce the new full-size M&P®5.7 pistol with a 22-round capacity.

Smith & Wesson M&P5.7 Pistol in 5.7x28mm

In an effort to enhance the performance of the increasingly popular 5.7x28mm round in a polymer handgun platform, Smith & Wesson set out to deliver a new and innovative design that will offer a more reliable, accurate, and consistent shooting experience. Designed within the M&P5.7 is Smith & Wesson’s new gas-operated, locked-breech, rotating Tempo™ Barrel System. Developed to harness the speed of the round, this new 5-inch barrel allows for a quicker extraction once the bullet passes the gas port, creating a more secured fireform effect. This key feature allows for increased precision following the first trigger pull and works to utilize the ballistic advantages of the 5.7x28mm round.

“The M&P5.7 is an exciting new pistol from Smith & Wesson that incorporates a gas-operated Tempo™ Barrel System to effectively harness the 5.7x28mm round, creating a lighter recoil for an overall better shooting experience. Like all Smith & Wesson firearms, the M&P5.7 is proudly made entirely in the USA and is backed by the Smith & Wesson Limited Lifetime Service Policy. Whatever your purpose, the M&P5.7 is versatile, fun, and a must-have,” says Andrew Gore, Product Manager, Handguns.

The M&P5.7 is slide cut for optics to accommodate your preferred micro red dots, has a Picatinny-style rail for added accessories, and includes a 1/2×28 threaded muzzle with thread protector to allow for suppressed shooting capabilities. Its single-action flat-face trigger maintains a crisp break and is designed to allow for consistent finger placement that translates to more accurate and repeatable shooting. This pistol boasts a 22-round capacity and ships with two magazines.

Pick up the TEMPO with accurate and consistent results from the M&P®5.7.

Smith & Wesson M&P5.7 Pistol in 5.7x28mm MSRP is $699.00

Check out the M&P®5.7 at www.smith-wesson.com.

About Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: SWBI) is a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, delivering a broad portfolio of quality handgun, long gun, and suppressor products to the global consumer and professional markets under the iconic Smith & Wesson®, M&P®, and Gemtech® brands. The company also provides manufacturing services including forging, machining, and precision plastic injection molding services. For more information call (844) 363-5386 or visit smith-wesson.com.

