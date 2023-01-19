Stoeger Industries Introduces the STR-40 Semi-Auto Pistol

Accokeek, MD –-(AmmoLand.com)- Stoeger Industries, manufacturer of performance-grade shotguns, personal defense handguns, and airguns, is excited to expand its popular STR line of striker-fired, polymer-frame personal defense pistols to include a new chamber option for 2023. The STR series is now offered in a .40 S&W chamber with four model variations.

Stoeger STR-40 Semi-Auto Pistol

Since its debut, the Stoeger STR series pistols have earned a solid place in the defensive handgun segment for their reliability, high feature content, and excellent performance-to-price ratio. Now, the STR line is getting its first caliber expansion with the STR-40 introduction.

The standard STR-40 is priced at a remarkable $329. Top-end features include an integrated rail guiding a nitride-hardened matte black receiver, loaded chamber indicator, aggressive front and rear slide serrations for easy actuation, internal safety, and a reversible magazine release. The pistol’s mid-size frame offers exceptional muzzle control and comfort and includes an accessory rail for lights or lasers. A quick-read three-dot sight system delivers a clear sight picture for fast follow-up shots. This model series is offered with a 12+1 (#31767) or 10+1 (#31772) capacity and comes with one magazine and backstrap.

In addition to the standard models, the STR-40 is also available with an optic-compatible slide and tritium night sights in 12+1 (#31773) and 10+1 (#31774) capacities. The night sights make the STR-40 ideal for home defense or everyday carry applications, and the optic-cut slide comes with a cover plate and four adapters to work with today’s most popular red dot systems.

Stoeger STR-40 Semi-Auto Pistol Specifications:

· Caliber: .40 S&W · Action: striker-fired · Barrel Length: 4.17 in. · Overall Length: 7.44 in. · Weight: 28 oz. · Capacity: 2 magazines; 12+1 (#31767/#31773); 10+1 (#31772/#31774) · Finish: black synthetic, nitride slide · Optic Ready: yes · Sights: quick-read 3-dot (#31767, 31772); tritium (#31773/#31774) · Grip: 3 interchangeable backstraps (#31773/#31774) · MSRP: $329 (#31767, 31772); $449 (#31773/#31774)

To learn more about Stoeger’s STR-40 series pistols, visit StoegerIndustries.com.

About Stoeger Industries

Established in 1924, Stoeger Industries is headquartered in Accokeek, Maryland, and manufactures a full line of semi-auto, pump, side-by-side, and over-and-under shotguns for hunting, sporting clays, and personal defense, along with a complete line of airguns. In 2019 Stoeger entered the handgun market by launching the STR-9 series of semi-auto pistols. The company uses innovative technology and proven engineering and manufacturing techniques to deliver reliable, high-quality products to consumers with an industry-leading performance-to-price ratio. Stoeger Industries stands behind its products with a 5-Year Warranty.

