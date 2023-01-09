The New Colt CBX Precision Rifle System

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Colt proudly announces the launch of its new CBX Precision Rifle. The CBX is an advanced bolt-action chassis rifle with features ideal for competitive shooters. “Our engineers excelled in the design of the CBX Rifle,” remarked Jessica Treglia, Colt Manufacturing, Director of Commercial Products. “We’ve created a premium precision rifle worthy of the Colt name.”

The CBX rifle is customizable for a shooter’s fit, and its modular accommodate aftermarket accessories, including suppressors, weights, AICS magazines, and optic mounts.

The modularity of a chassis rifle system makes them a popular choice for competitive target shooters. The CBX’s user-adjustable length-of-pull and cheek weld allow a custom shooter fit. The rifle’s aluminum chassis features a 15-inch extended forend with an ARCA rail and M-LOK slots for mounting accessories. An aggressive barricade stop establishes a solid shooting platform in any position. Enhanced ergonomics include an angled pistol grip, built-in thumb shelf, QD cups, and an ambidextrous magazine release, providing a user-friendly shooting experience.

The CBX rifle system features a flat-bottom receiver—a design that reduces flex and improves accuracy. Its 60° bolt throw allows for faster cycling times and increased optic compatibility, while its ergonomic 2-position tang safety is intuitive and quick to operate. A user-adjustable (2.5-5lb), crisp trigger allows a customizable shooter feel.

Colt optimized the CBX’s carbon steel, button-rifled barrel’s length for ballistic performance. The 6.5 Creedmoor sports a 26-inch barrel, while the .308 Win uses a 24-inch barrel, and both feature 5/8-24 UNEF threaded muzzles with thread protectors. A black nitride treatment protects barrels from corrosion while providing a tactical matte finish.

Other features included with the CBX rifle system are a 1-piece Picatinny rail with Rem700 compatible scope mounts and a detachable 5-round Magpul AICS magazine.

Colt backs the CBX Precision Rifle with a sub-MOA accuracy guarantee. “We are proud of the CBX rifle platform and know shooters will love how it performs,” added Treglia. The CBX Precision Rifle is available at Colt now at dealers nationwide.

Colt CBX Precision Rifle Features:

A Flat-bottom receiver reduces flex and improves accuracy

AICS magazine compatible (includes 5-round Magpul magazine)

Black nitride barrel finish protects against corrosion

Carbon steel, button-rifled barrel with ballistically optimized length and twist

Ergonomic 2-position safety

60° bolt throw for faster cycling times and increased optic compatibility

1-piece Picatinny rail – Rem700 compatible

Aluminum chassis with a user-adjustable length of pull and cheek weld

Extended forend (15”) with ACRA rail and M-LOK slots

Aggressive barricade stop

User-adjustable trigger (2.5-5lbs)

Pistol grip, thumb shelf, QD cups, ambidextrous mag latch

Colt CBX Precision Rifle Specifications:

Barrel Length: 24” .308Win; 26” 6.5 Creedmoor

Weight: 10.75lbs (unloaded)

Capacity: 5+1

Twist Rate: 1:10RH 6 GR .308 Win; 1:8RH 6 GR 6.5 Creedmoor

OAL: 47” .308 Win; 49” 6.5 Creedmoor

Trigger Pull: 2.5-5 lb (user-adjustable)

MSRP: $1,899

About Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC

Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC (www.colt.com) is one of the world’s leading designers, developers, and manufacturers of firearms. The company has supplied civilian, military, and law enforcement customers in the United States and worldwide for more than 175 years. Its subsidiary, Colt Canada Corporation, is the Canadian government’s Center of Excellence for small arms and is the Canadian military’s sole supplier of the C7 rifle and C8 carbine. Colt operates its manufacturing facilities in West Hartford, Conn., and Kitchener, Ontario.