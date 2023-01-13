Winchester Adds New Big Bore Calibers to Product Lineup

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- In the backcountry, little is left to chance. The trusted performance of Winchester Big Bore ammunition for hunting, and personal defense gives individuals the confidence needed for any situation.

Big Bore centerfire pistol offerings feature a newly engineered semi-jacketed, concave hollow point that controls and delays expansion to achieve massive shock and lethal wound channels. Available in the pistol calibers popularly carried in the backcountry, Big Bore ammunition was designed to offer consistent expansion, massive energy deposit, and, most importantly, trusted functioning. This is ideal ammunition for hunting and personal defense applications.

Big Bore Ammunition Features:

Available in 10 mm Automatic, .357 Magnum, .44 Rem Mag, and .45 Colt

Reliable expansion on big game and for personal defense situations

Newly engineered concave hollow point

Deep penetration of semi-jacketed hollow point design controls expansion

