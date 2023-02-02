Aero Precision SOLUS Bolt Action Rifle System Available Now

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- The Aero Precision SOLUS works to provide hunters, competitors, and shooting enthusiasts with a custom shooting experience. The SOLUS line was designed and built around the core belief that equipment should not be the marksman’s limiting factor under any use case.

This core principle is what drives the Solus to perform downrange across a number of different applications. The Solus lineup gives the shooter flexibility to start their journey—whether that be a custom-tailored turnkey system, barreled action, or standalone action. This offering allows the end user to enjoy a premium bolt action experience as they see fit.

The SOLUS exists as the keystone in an open-source ecosystem. Compatibility with many industry-standard parts and componentry allows the shooter to custom build their system without the traditional barriers to entry commonly associated with custom bolt actions.

The Solus Competition Rifle is built for shooters who require a high level precision right out of the box. The heart of the rifle is the Solus Short Action and our honed and lapped match grade barrels. We dropped those into the extremely modular Solus Chassis to offer a turnkey solution for any precision application.

Each Solus Complete Rifle carries a sub-MOA precision guarantee.

Action Features:

Remington 700 Short Action Footprint

60-degree bolt throw

Integral 20 MOA top rail

3-lug interchangeable bolt head

Dual ejectors

“Cock on lift” bolt design

Chassis Features:

Compatibility with AICS and AIAIW magazines

Adjustable magazine catch (to accommodate for variances in magazine tolerances)

Adjustable thumb rest

Compatibility with tangless AR15 pistol grips.

Arca and M-LOK compatible forend with M-LOK slots at the 3,6 and 9 o’clock positions

11 QD sling sockets

Fully adjustable stock

Adjustable cant recoil pad

Included Bag Rider

Compatible with optional night vision bridge and bipod spigot

Barrel Features:

Sendero profile

5/8-24 TPI muzzle threads

1:8 twist

QPQ Finish

Honed and Lapped

Includes:

Solus Short Action

22” 6.5 Creedmoor Sendero Profile Barrel

TriggerTech Single Stage Trigger

Solus Competition Chassis

Magpul PMAG® 10 Round 7.62 AC – AICS Short Action

About Aero Precision

Aero Precision was founded in 1994 in Gig Harbor, WA. The company originally began in the Aerospace industry and currently operates as a leading firearms parts and components manufacturer. Aero’s innovative products and manufacturing practices have resulted in a desirable, made in the USA line of products that are highly respected by recreational, sport and professional users alike.