Burris Introduces New Shotgun Mount for Red Dots

Greeley, CO – Savvy turkey hunters understand that precision aiming is a must when using today’s advanced turkey loads. The tighter patterns and longer effective distances offered by the increasingly popular tungsten shot, for example, means careful aiming is a must — and for that, nothing beats a red dot.

Now, mounting a red dot to your vent-ribbed shotgun is super easy and lightning fast with the new Burris Speed Bead Vent Rib Mount. Designed for use with the Burris FastFire series red dots or any red dot that uses a Docter mounting pattern, the SpeedBead™ Vent Rib Mount is a simple DIY installation that requires no drilling or tapping.

The mount’s unique design makes it self-centering, and the mount comes with assorted rib adapters to fit multiple shotgun vent rib widths. Constructed of aluminum with a black anodized finish that will last and won’t harm your gun, the Speed Bead Vent Rib Mount completely captures the vent rib on both sides for maximum clamping power along the full length of the mount. Simply install your red dot onto the mount and clamp the mount to your preferred location on your shotgun’s rib. It’s that easy.

The Burris Speed Bead Vent Rib Mount is perfect for updating any shotgun that did not come from the factory with an optic-compatible receiver. This is an ideal solution not only for shotguns utilizing high-density ammunition but also for shotguns fitted with tight chokes or for hunting styles that bring big toms into close range.

Model: 410688

MSRP: $60

For more information on the Burris SpeedBead™ Vent Rib Mount, visit BurrisOptics.com.

