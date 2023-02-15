Derrick Mein and Vincent Hancock Win 2023 World Cup Selections

USA – Federal Ammunition congratulates sponsored shooters and USA Shooting athletes Derrick Mein and Vincent Hancock for winning 2023 World Cup selections. The accomplishments occurred at the Shotgun Spring Selection Match that took place February 3-8 in Tuscon, Arizona.

“The weather conditions made it a tough battle,” said Mein. “Several members of the national team pushed me pretty hard, making it a tight race. Multiple spots on the team were decided by a shoot-off after the final. It was a thrilling event.”

With the wins, both Mein and Hancock earned the right to represent the USA at the World Cup in Doha, Qatar in March; the World Cup in Larnaca, Cyprus in late March; and the French Grand Prix in Paris, France in late April. Hancock will lead the Men’s Skeet National Team and Mein will lead the Men’s Trap National Team at those three Spring World Cup events.

“My Federal High Over All 24-gram shotshells helped pull me through a couple tough days of wind,” explained Mein. “Knowing I was using the best ammunition allowed me to focus on breaking targets and not worrying about the environment.”

