Leupold Pro Shooter Kate Estes Takes ‘Top Lady’ Honors at 2023 Leupold Steel Classic

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Leupold & Stevens, Inc., provider of the world’s most rugged, lightweight, and clear sport optics, is pleased to announce that Leupold Pro Shooter Kate Estes took Top Lady at the 2023 Leupold Steel Classic PRS Match held in Navasota, Texas, Jan. 28-29, 2023.

The Leupold Steel Classic is a Precision Rifle Series Points Match that was presented by TX Precision Matches. It serves as an AG Cup Qualifier Match. The course challenged shooters to engage with targets out to 1,100 yards with different directions of fire. More than 215 shooters participated. Estes claimed Top Lady while fellow Leupold Pro Shooter Lauryl Akenhead won Top Production. Their team members Chad Heckler, Jake Millard, and Brady Allinson all finished in the Top 10 overall.

Like all Leupold team members, Estes runs a Leupold Mark 5HD riflescope on her competition rifle.

“The weather was rough for the first match of the season but even in ankle deep mud I’m glad I was able to persevere,” Estes said. “Optics make all the difference on days like that, and my Mark 5HD helped see me through–and I almost beat my dad!”

The Mark 5HD redefines accuracy, precision, and optical performance for long-range shooters. Pick one up and you’ll feel the difference: it’s up to 20 ounces lighter than other scopes in its class. Get behind one and you’ll see the difference, from its superior edge-to-edge clarity to its extreme low-light performance. With three revolutions of elevation adjustment, the Mark 5HD was made to max out the performance of the latest long-range rifles and ammunition. It features Leupold’s Professional-Grade Optical System, which offers unmatched light transmission that’s designed to outperform in the most challenging lighting conditions, industry-leading glare reduction for a clear image in harsh, direct light, and the resolution and clarity that professional guides and shooters demand in the field.

“The Mark 5HD was designed to be the very best competition riflescope on the market, and year after year it has been exactly that,” said John Snodgrass, Tactical Product Line Manager for Leupold & Stevens, Inc. “Competitors like Kate and her teammates prove time and time again that it delivers the finest performance of any scope in its class.”

About Leupold & Stevens, Inc.

Founded in Oregon more than a century ago, Leupold & Stevens, Inc. is a fifth-generation, family-owned company that designs, machines, and assembles its riflescopes, mounting systems, tactical/Gold Ring spotting scopes, and performance eyewear in the USA. The product lines include rifle, handgun, and spotting scopes; binoculars; rangefinders; mounting systems; and optical tools, accessories, and pro gear.