New Winchester E-Shell Shot Shell

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Winchester Ammunition continues its tradition of innovation with the launch of an environmentally friendly shotshell, E-Tech, that utilizes wads made from biopolymers that are certified as home compostable.



E-Tech, loaded with BioAmmo’s one-piece 4-petal shot wad, is a great option for those that want to limit their use of plastics. Over time these plant-based wads will degrade into natural elements. Reducing a shooter’s impact on the environment doesn’t mean sacrificing performance. The biopolymer wads have been extensively engineered to match the performance of traditional plastic components for reliable and effective performance on target.



Offered in 12-guage No. 7.5-lead shot and No. 6-steel shot, E-Tech shotshells will meet your recreation, competition, or hunting needs.

About Winchester

A world leader in delivering innovative products, Winchester is The American Legend, a brand built on integrity, hard work, and a deep focus on its loyal customers. Learn more about the history of Winchester by visiting Winchester.com or connect with us on Facebook at Facebook.com/WinchesterOfficial.

Winchester Ammunition is a proud supporter of the NSSF’s Project ChildSafe. For more information on the Own It? Respect It. Secure It.SM Initiative, please log on to: www.NSSF.org