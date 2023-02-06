SHOOT SIG: A New, Fun Competition That Gets Gun Owners from the House to the Range

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- SIG SAUER is proud to introduce SHOOT SIG – a brand new shooting experience that takes plinking to the next level. Founded through a collaboration between SIG SAUER and Team SIG professional shooter Daniel Horner, SHOOT SIG is a membership community that welcomes all levels of firearms enthusiasts, encourages participation in the shooting sports, and offers generous member-only benefits.

What is SHOOT SIG? SHOOT SIG is a competition series aimed at getting you from the house to the range in a fun, approachable atmosphere, and you don’t need to be a professional to compete. What are the benefits of SHOOT SIG? SHOOT SIG starts with membership. Join SHOOT SIG to access all the member benefits including; ability to register for SHOOT SIG matches across the country with a generous prize opportunity for every participant, participation in the SHOOT SIG Product Purchase Program, access to purchase a custom SHOOT SIG gun of the year, entry into an aspirational annual member sweepstakes, quarterly giveaways, webstore discounts, member newsletters, events, and a SHOOT SIG welcome pack. To join, visit shootsig.com. What does it take to SHOOT SIG? The SHOOT SIG match experience is designed for every level of shooter. To compete you need two boxes of ammo, an hour of time, and your favorite SIG. Don’t have a SIG? No problem, at each match there are SIG firearms available for use. Have another pistol that you want to compete with and it’s not a SIG? No problem, you can still compete however, you are not eligible for match prizes. How much does it cost? An annual membership to SHOOT SIG costs $50. Individual match registration costs $45. How do I get started? Visit shootsig.com to sign-up, learn more about member benefits, review products available through the SIG Product Purchase Program and more. “Max Michel, Daniel Horner, and Lena Miculek are the top shooters in their respective disciplines. For 2023, the collective goal of Team SIG is to reach new firearms owners and expand participation in shooting sports. While they each relish the competition and the thrill of the win, it’s equally important to each of them to create an avenue to share the passion for their sport and a have a vehicle to encourage others to get involved,” said Tom Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Commercial Sales. “SHOOT SIG is the vehicle to encourage firearms owners to get to the range with their SIG with the value-added benefits a SHOOT SIG membership affords.”

SHOOT SIG Member Benefits:

SHOOT SIG Matches: Participate in SHOOT SIG matches across the country. The competition is three, simple standardized courses of fire, you can bring your own gun or use one of the SIG guns at the range, with generous prize opportunities and random giveaways at every match. SIG Product Purchase Program: The Shoot SIG Product Purchase Program is a member exclusive benefit that allows SHOOT SIG members to purchase one (1) SIG SAUER pistol or rifle at a discounted rate direct from the factory per membership year. Aspirational Raffle: As a member of SHOOT SIG you are automatically entered into a members-only sweepstakes for an MCX-SPEAR with a SIG SAUER Electro-Optics TANGO6T and SLX Suppressor package. Quarterly Prize Pack Drawing: As a member of SHOOT SIG every quarter you are eligible to receive 1 of 5 prize packs that feature SIG products and products from SHOOT SIG partner organizations. The inaugural prize pack includes SIG branded eye and ear protection, an ammo bag, and two boxes of SIG 9mm ammunition. SHOOT SIG Gun of the Year: In addition to your (1) SIG product purchase through the SIG Product Purchase Program, you are eligible to purchase the customized 2023 SHOOT SIG Gun of the Year. The inaugural SHOOT SIG Gun of the Year is a custom P320-DH3 with a ROMEO1Pro Optic. This is the pistol designed by SHOOT SIG Founder and Team SIG Professional Shooter Daniel Horner and features the SHOOT SIG logo. SHOOT SIG Welcome Pack: SHOOT SIG Members will receive a welcome package. This includes a welcome letter from Team SIG Professional Shooter Daniel Horner, an exclusive members-only SHOOT SIG hat, and a SHOOT SIG sticker set.

To learn more about the SHOOT SIG Program and all the member benefits visit shootsig.com.

About Daniel Horner:

Daniel Horner is regarded as the top multi-gun and 3-gun shooter in the world, has captured over 125 championship titles. and focuses primarily on 3-gun and Long-Range Rifle competition for Team SIG. Daniel began his professional shooting career as a member of the elite U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit (USAMU) until rising to become the Coach of the USAMU Action Shooting Team; during his career Daniel was twice selected as the Military Marksmanship Association Soldier of the Year.

He has captured over 125 championship titles at the world, national, regional, and state level, including 16 Multi-Gun/3-Gun Championships, 8 Sniper Championships, 2 IDPA National Championships, an IPSC Shotgun National Championship, an NRA World Shooting Championship, and hundreds of additional national and major title wins throughout his career.

About SIG SAUER, Inc.

SIG SAUER, Inc. is a leading provider and manufacturer of firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, suppressors, airguns, and training. For over 250 years SIG SAUER, Inc. has evolved by blending American ingenuity, German engineering, and Swiss precision. Today, SIG SAUER is synonymous with industry-leading quality and innovation which has made it the brand of choice amongst the U.S. Military, the global defense community, law enforcement, competitive shooters, hunters and responsible citizens. Additionally, SIG SAUER is the premier provider of tactical training and elite firearms instruction at the SIG SAUER Academy. Headquartered in Newington, New Hampshire, SIG SAUER has over 2,900 employees across twelve locations in three states. For more information about the company and product line visit: sigsauer.com.