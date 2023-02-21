Smith & Wesson Partners with Brownells for Second Annual 2A Day

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: SWBI), a leader in firearm manufacturing and design, is pleased to announce its partnership with Brownells in co-presenting the 2nd annual 2A Day on Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023.

In observance of 2A Day, Brownells and Smith & Wesson will sponsor free firearm rentals and limited free ammo at 48 Range USA locations and other participating ranges. Additional opportunities to celebrate and show support include joining organizations that promote Second Amendment rights on national and state levels or by sharing a photo or video post on social media using the hashtag “#2ADay” to help spread awareness.

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to be the co-presenter for 2A Day 2023. Brownells has led this campaign to encourage gun owners to advocate for the 2nd Amendment, and it was an easy decision for us to support this initiative. Smith & Wesson remains committed to the 2nd Amendment and continues to advocate for growth in our industry. Overall, this is a great day to celebrate, promote, and enjoy our rights as Americans,” said Vincent Perreault, Director of Brand Marketing.

For information on 2A Day range participation, giveaways, and more – visit www.brownells.com/2ADAY.

About Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: SWBI) is a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, delivering a broad portfolio of quality handgun, long gun, and suppressor products to the global consumer and professional markets under the iconic Smith & Wesson®, M&P®, and Gemtech® brands. The company also provides manufacturing services, including forging, machining, and precision plastic injection molding services. For more information call (844) 363-5386 or visit smith-wesson.com.

