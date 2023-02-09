Team Winchester Sport Shooters Medal at Morocco World Cup

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Kim Rhode, the most iconic Olympic shooting sports athlete in history, won her 34th Gold Medal at the 2023 ISSF World Cup in Rabat, Morocco.

“Kim’s skills are as sharp as ever. Her latest World Cup win is a testament to her hard work and dedication to the sport,” said Matt Campbell, vice president of sales and marketing for Winchester. “We look forward to following Kim’s success in the coming months as she works towards qualifying for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. We are proud that Kim has been shooting Winchester Ammunition for over 30 years.”

Team Winchester member, Dania Vizzi, also took home a silver medal in the Mixed Team Skeet Event. Both shooters are competing now with fellow Team Winchester shooters, Maddy Bernau, Nic Moschetti, and Frank Thompson as they compete to qualify for the US National Team at the Spring Selection Match in Tucson, AZ.

About Kim Rhode

Kim Rhode’s journey with Winchester began when she was 10 years old. At a shooting event in California, her skills caught the attention of a Winchester employee, and she was recruited to Team Winchester setting her extraordinary career in motion.

At age 13, Kim won her first world championship in American Skeet. Over the next 33 years, Rhode blazed a path through shooting sports that is unequaled. Her 6 Olympic medals, including three Gold Medals while competing in the multiple disciplines, of Double Trap, Bunker Trap and International Skeet make her the most decorated shooting sports athlete of all time.

