Los Angeles’ Mayor, Karen Bass, Still a Race Card-Playing Gun Banner…

“Meet the new Mayor of Los Angeles Karen Bass (by way of Havana),” Spider & the Fly invites readers. The website is the product of a group that bills itself as the Anticommunism Action Team and features unique and informative reports, eye-opening video exposés, moving and well-documented essays, and a weekly selection of tyrannical Marxist outrages curated from news reports from around the globe.

“Bass spoke fondly of Cuban dictator Fidel Castro when he died, calling him ‘Comandante en Jefe,’” the report documents, linking to and quoting from a Donald Trump campaign press release archived in UC Santa Barbara’s The American Presidency Project. “She admits that she went to see Fidel Castro speak ‘several times’ in Cuba, calling him ‘charismatic.’”

We find that in the 1970s, Bass, as described by the communist Daily World, was a “leader” in “the Venceremos Brigade, a Marxist group started by the Castro regime to subvert American interests, weaken democracies, and spread communism around the world.”

The report also includes an excerpt from a 1972 appearance before the U.S. House of Representatives by a sheriff’s deputy who infiltrated the group. “To be a member of the brigade, you had to be confirmed as a Marxist-Leninist,” he testified, further alleging young Americans were trained in “terrorist tactics and guerilla warfare.”

“The U.S. Senate heard testimony in 1975 that members of the Venceremos Brigade were taught how to make bombs during their trips to Cuba,” the report continued. “Bass went to Cuba at least 8 times in the 1970s and … participated in firearms training during a Brigade camping trip in the Los Angeles area in the 1980s.”

That was then, right? People change and grow, don’t they?

“In 2017, Bass entered a statement into the Congressional Record eulogizing Oneil Cannon, a member of the Communist Party USA who helped elect her,” the report further notes. “Bass described Cannon as a ‘mentor.’”

Bass’s Marxist radicalism received renewed interest because before the Democrats had settled on Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s handlers were considering her for the Vice Presidency. Put in context, the Democrats were seriously considering putting her a heartbeat away from the presidency.

So, The Atlantic, knowing it couldn’t very well hide the past, did what it could to help excuse it.

She was young, idealistic, and bursting with social justice, and there were wrongs to be righted, we are led to believe.

“The best way to think of Bass’s politics at the time—and now—is ‘as a Black activist who was deeply concerned about what the activists are raising today: systemic racism,’” The Atlantic casts out for anyone inclined to bite and swallow. Bss and comrades built houses and engaged in “cultural activities.” And, she claimed, “she has always rejected violence, and didn’t associate with any militant groups.”

Radicals playing the “systemic racism” card who affiliate with tyrants aren’t militants? If you can’t believe a Marxist about that, who can you believe?

As for her later testimonial eulogizing her communist “mentor,” Bass’s press handlers “also downplayed her connection to Cannon, saying the two never shared an ideology.” She just liked him because he helped young minorities get ahead.

Honest.

She then “renounced her praise of Fidel Castro” because “her perspective changed over time.” It could be that, or it could be another time-tested communist tactic, erasing history by “disappearing” past allies about whose continued reminders would prove politically inconvenient.

Besides, what about Bass’s political views have really changed? She’s still a race card-playing collectivist at heart, and she’s still a proponent of another of Castro’s power-securing strategies, citizen disarmament. The communist dictator’s philosophy was summed up by his three-word question:

“¿Armas para que?”

After all, who needs guns but the Jefes, right?

As the world found out when Bass’s guns were stolen, what she said to get the stupid Moms Demand Action vote and what she practices for herself are two different things. They’re the ones who tell us guns are bad, and that a woman with a gun on the home is more at risk of being hurt or killed than the chances are it will be needed for defense. So, if she really believed in the swill they swallow, as Fidel used to ask, “¿Armas para que?”

Isn’t it interesting that supposed advocates for what they call “commonsense gun safety” argue that citizens should be disarmed while supporting communist-sympathizing rulers and their enforcers controlling the guns?

And this just came across the transom as this article was being put to bed:

LA Mayor Bass calls to root out ‘right-wing extremist’ police, signals lowering the bar for new recruits

Any questions?

