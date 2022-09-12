Gun Theft Highlights Cognitive Dissonance of Democrat L.A. Mayoral Candidate

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “Two firearms stolen in a burglary at the home of L.A. mayoral candidate Karen Bass,” The Los Angeles Times reports:

“Bass communications director Sarah Leonard Sheahan confirmed to The Times that the guns belonged to the congresswoman and said they were secured in a Brinks lock box. Leonard Sheahan said the weapons were legally registered …”

That “cash, electronics and other valuables” were “left behind” suggests that the object of the break-in was to get the guns, making fair the question of who knew Bass had them and how it is that they knew. That Bass and her press handlers consider guns in an easily carried lock box to be “safely and securely stored,” though, does comport with what her boosters at Mike Bloomberg’s Everytown consider to be “common sense gun safety,” that is, rendering a gun useless in a home intrusion.

That’s not quite true. It’s quite useful as stolen property, particularly in the commission of later violent crimes, feeding Everytown’s demands for more “common sense.” And that’s what Bass, currently a Democrat congressional representative for California’s 37th District, purports to represent.

“Karen Bass has committed to governing with gun sense as a priority,” Gun Sense Voter, “a project of Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund and Everytown for Gun Safety Victory Fund, with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America,” declares. “I’m proud to be a 2022 Moms Demand Action Gun Sense Candidate and I’m also proud to have earned an F grade from the NRA,” Bass echoes on Facebook. “Los Angeles deserves a mayor we can trust to stand up to the gun lobby, not cower before them.”

Invent much? When was the last time an L.A. mayor did that? But yes, of course, she’s a doctrinaire gun grabber.

“Bass Votes for Assault Weapons Ban,” a July presser announces. Others show her on board for anything and everything the antis demand imposing:

We could do this all day, but the point is made. As is her continued cognitive dissonance.

“Rep. Karen Bass, D-Los Angeles, points to how gun violence is also a racial issue,” Spectrum News 1 reported. “Black Americans are twice as likely as white Americans to die from gun violence.” Assuming that in her leadership position with the Congressional Black Caucus, and noting that “Latino and Black victims account for nearly all of L.A.’s surge in homicides,” it’s also fair to ask — if she ever did have to use a gun for self-defense — does Bass think it’s likely she would add to that “disproportionate” racial impact?

That’s assuming she could get one out of the lock box and deployable in time and forgetting she co-sponsored a resolution to repeal “stand your ground” laws.

About David Codrea:

David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.