CZ Drops Price on Multiple P-10 Pistols

Kansas City, KS (March 20, 2023) – CZ takes striker-fired guns to the next level with its ever-growing P-10 family. Whether it’s the compact P-10 C, the pistol that started it all, or the sub-compact P-10 S, all P-10 pistols feel right in hand. With CZ reliability, engineered ergonomics, and well-known and new features, P-10 pistols are the complete package for any shooter. Now, CZ is proud to announce the P-10 M has recently been reduced to $299, the P-10 S, C, and F have been reduced to $399, the P-10 S, C, and F Optics-Ready guns reduced to $449, and the P-10 Optics-Ready Suppressor-Ready C and F models have been reduced to $499.

All P-10 series pistols are engineered for reliability, outstanding accuracy, extended service life, and shooting comfort. The barrel and fiberglass-reinforced frame and slide feature an incredibly durable finish, protecting them from mechanical damage and the elements.



The P-10 trigger design minimizes creep and stacking. After an initial break-in, the pull averages a clean 4.5-5 lb. pull. The trigger delivers accurate shots and effortless follow-ups thanks to its short, positive reset.



The pistol is drop-safe, combined with the automatic striker block. The automatic striker block prevents the premature separation of the trigger bar and spring-loaded striker bar unless the trigger is pulled completely to the rear. The partial pre-cocking, even if the striker safety fails, the striker doesn’t have enough power to ignite the primer. The striker of the P-10 is a partially pre-cocked system. Cycling the slide pre-cocks the striker to 60%.



P-10 pistols include three safety features: trigger safety, trigger bar safety, and a firing pin block safety. Together these safeties safeguard the user if the pistol drops accidentally and in high-stress situations. Also, the P-10s have a loaded chamber indicator which allows for an external visual check to see if there’s a round in the chamber.

About CZ-USA

Since 1997, CZ-USA has offered American shooters and hunters the best firearms the Czech Republic has to offer. CZ-USA will continue to improve, innovate, and add to the CZ-USA line-up of high-quality, affordable handguns, rifles, shotguns, plus custom-quality handguns from Dan Wesson. See how CZ-USA can make your shooting better, easier, and a lot more fun at cz-usa.com/.