USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Optics Planet has a great price on top-quality reloadable brass-case Winchester 223Rem 55 Grain FMJ Ammunition, 200 rounds for $90.20 after a mail-in rebate and FREE shipping.
To get this deal follow our links to purchase the 223REM online, then claim your mail-in rebate offer at Winchester by following this link here. THE REBATE OFFER ENDS ON APRIL 30TH, 2023.
Winchester 223Rem 55 Grain FMJ Ammunition
Backed by generations of legendary excellence, Winchester “USA White Box” stands for consistent performance and outstanding value, offering high-quality ammunition to suit a wide range of hunter’s and shooter’s needs.
Manufacturer: Winchester
Cartridge: .223 Remington
Bullet Type: Full Metal Jacket (FMJ)
Bullet Weight: 55 grain
Cartridge Case Material: Brass
Muzzle Velocity: 3240 ft/s
Muzzle Energy: 1282 ft-lbs
Application: Recreational Shooting, Hunting, Competition, Tactical
Package Type: Box
Included Accessories: Standard
Primer Style: Centerfire
Lead-Free: No
Gun Type: Rifle
Features of Winchester USA
Ammo Deals: Winchester 223Rem 55 Grain FMJ Ammunition 200rnds $90.20 FREE S&H
