Fiocchi Range Dynamics 5.7x28mm 40gr FMJ Bulk Pack 150 Rounds – $76.94 w/ Code

Ammoland Inc. Posted on by

Limited Time Deal

Fiocchi Range Dynamics 5.7x28mm 40gr FMJ Bulk Pack 150 Rounds – $76.94 w/ Code

Stock up on Fiocchi Range Dynamics 5.7x28mm 40 Grain FMJ and save today at Ammunition Depot. This 150-round bulk pack is built for range time, training, and shooters who want reliable 5.7x28mm ammo.

Use code ALAND5 at checkout to drop the price to $76.94.

Top Features

  • 150-round bulk pack — more trigger time, fewer reload stops
  • 40-grain FMJ projectile — ideal for target shooting and practice
  • Brass-cased construction — durable, reloadable, and range-friendly
  • 1,700 FPS muzzle velocity — flat-shooting 5.7x28mm performance
  • Made by Fiocchi — trusted ammunition maker with a long track record

Why Shooters Love It

5.7x28mm is not always easy to find at a reasonable price, especially in bulk. This Fiocchi Range Dynamics pack gives shooters a practical way to feed their FN, Ruger, PSA, or other 5.7x28mm firearms without burning through a box in one short range session.

At just over 51 cents per round after coupon code ALAND5, this is a solid training buy for anyone running 5.7x28mm.

KelTec PR57 Review | Top-loading 5.7 Pistol

Unbeatable Price

  • Regular Price: $80.99
    AmmoLand Price with Code ALAND5: $76.94

2025-Buy-Now-Button x300

Live Inventory Price Checker

M&P5.7 Optic Ready 5.7x28mm Semi-Auto Handgun - M&P 5.7 Optic Ready 5.7x28mm 5'''' Bbl (2) 22rd Mags Ts Black Brownells.com $ 649.00
Fiocchi Range Dynamics 5.7x28mm FN Ammo 62 Grain Full Metal Jacket Case of 500 (10 Boxes of 50) MidwayUSA $ 299.99
S&W M&P 5.7 OR 5.7x28mm 5" 22rd Pistol, Flat Dark Earth - 14004 Palmetto State Armory $ 754.99 $ 679.99
SMITH & WESSON M&P 5.7 5.7X28MM 22RD MAG Bereli $ 197.99

Before you buy read AmmoLand News’s complete Daily Deal Disclaimer here.
0/5 (0 Reviews)
Some of the links on this page are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.
Add Ammoland as a Preferred Source on Google
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Home Page | Recent Posts