Fiocchi Range Dynamics 5.7x28mm 40gr FMJ Bulk Pack 150 Rounds – $76.94 w/ Code

Limited Time Deal
Stock up on Fiocchi Range Dynamics 5.7x28mm 40 Grain FMJ and save today at Ammunition Depot. This 150-round bulk pack is built for range time, training, and shooters who want reliable 5.7x28mm ammo.
Use code ALAND5 at checkout to drop the price to $76.94.
Top Features
- 150-round bulk pack — more trigger time, fewer reload stops
- 40-grain FMJ projectile — ideal for target shooting and practice
- Brass-cased construction — durable, reloadable, and range-friendly
- 1,700 FPS muzzle velocity — flat-shooting 5.7x28mm performance
- Made by Fiocchi — trusted ammunition maker with a long track record
Why Shooters Love It
5.7x28mm is not always easy to find at a reasonable price, especially in bulk. This Fiocchi Range Dynamics pack gives shooters a practical way to feed their FN, Ruger, PSA, or other 5.7x28mm firearms without burning through a box in one short range session.
At just over 51 cents per round after coupon code ALAND5, this is a solid training buy for anyone running 5.7x28mm.
Unbeatable Price
- Regular Price: $80.99
AmmoLand Price with Code ALAND5: $76.94
Live Inventory Price Checker
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|$ 649.00
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|Fiocchi Range Dynamics 5.7x28mm FN Ammo 62 Grain Full Metal Jacket Case of 500 (10 Boxes of 50)
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|$ 299.99
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|S&W M&P 5.7 OR 5.7x28mm 5" 22rd Pistol, Flat Dark Earth - 14004
|Palmetto State Armory
|$ 754.99 $ 679.99
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|SMITH & WESSON M&P 5.7 5.7X28MM 22RD MAG
|Bereli
|$ 197.99
|
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