Fiocchi Range Dynamics 5.7x28mm 40gr FMJ Bulk Pack 150 Rounds – $76.94 w/ Code

Limited Time Deal

Stock up on Fiocchi Range Dynamics 5.7x28mm 40 Grain FMJ and save today at Ammunition Depot. This 150-round bulk pack is built for range time, training, and shooters who want reliable 5.7x28mm ammo.

Use code ALAND5 at checkout to drop the price to $76.94.

Top Features

150-round bulk pack — more trigger time, fewer reload stops

40-grain FMJ projectile — ideal for target shooting and practice

Brass-cased construction — durable, reloadable, and range-friendly

1,700 FPS muzzle velocity — flat-shooting 5.7x28mm performance

Made by Fiocchi — trusted ammunition maker with a long track record

Why Shooters Love It

5.7x28mm is not always easy to find at a reasonable price, especially in bulk. This Fiocchi Range Dynamics pack gives shooters a practical way to feed their FN, Ruger, PSA, or other 5.7x28mm firearms without burning through a box in one short range session.

At just over 51 cents per round after coupon code ALAND5, this is a solid training buy for anyone running 5.7x28mm.

Unbeatable Price

Regular Price: $80.99

AmmoLand Price with Code ALAND5: $76.94

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