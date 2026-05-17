FN 509 CC Edge 9mm Compensated Pistol – $699.99

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Limited Time DealFN 509 CC Edge 9mm Pistol – $699.99

Palmetto State Armory has the FN 509 CC Edge 9mm pistol marked down hard for its Memorial Day Sale, cutting the price from $1,299.99 to just $699.99. That is a serious discount on FN’s factory-compensated, optics-ready concealed carry pistol.

Top Features

  • Factory compensator helps cut muzzle flip by up to 25%
  • Optics-ready slide with FN’s Low-Profile Optics Mounting System
  • Flat-faced trigger with a clean wall and roughly 5.6-lb pull
  • 15-round capacity in 9mm
  • Fiber-optic sights for fast target pickup

Why Shooters Love It

The FN 509 CC Edge is built for shooters who want a carry-sized pistol with real performance upgrades right from the factory. The compensated barrel helps keep the gun flatter under recoil, while the optics-ready setup makes it easy to add your preferred red dot without buying extra aftermarket parts.

At this price, it moves from “premium FN pistol” into “seriously tempting carry gun” territory.

FN 509 Midsize MRD Review: I Really Shot It This Time – Review

Unbeatable Price

  • MSRP / Regular Price: $1,299.99
  • Current PSA Sale Price: $699.99
    • Savings: $600.00
    • Discount: About 46% Off

2025-Buy-Now-Button x300

Live Inventory Price Checker

Fn 509 Magazine 9mm - Fn 509 Magazine 9mm 17rd Black Brownells.com $ 49.99
FN America FN 509 LS Edge Optic Ready Handgun 9mm - 4.2" - Graphite PVD Primary Arms $ 1399.00
FN - FN 509 - 9mm - 17 Round - Black - Steel Magazine - Retail True Shot Ammo $ 49.99
FN 9MM LUGER 15RD FN 509 MIDSIZE MAGAZINE Bereli $ 468.99

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