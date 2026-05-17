FN 509 CC Edge 9mm Compensated Pistol – $699.99

Palmetto State Armory has the FN 509 CC Edge 9mm pistol marked down hard for its Memorial Day Sale, cutting the price from $1,299.99 to just $699.99. That is a serious discount on FN’s factory-compensated, optics-ready concealed carry pistol.
Top Features
- Factory compensator helps cut muzzle flip by up to 25%
- Optics-ready slide with FN’s Low-Profile Optics Mounting System
- Flat-faced trigger with a clean wall and roughly 5.6-lb pull
- 15-round capacity in 9mm
- Fiber-optic sights for fast target pickup
Why Shooters Love It
The FN 509 CC Edge is built for shooters who want a carry-sized pistol with real performance upgrades right from the factory. The compensated barrel helps keep the gun flatter under recoil, while the optics-ready setup makes it easy to add your preferred red dot without buying extra aftermarket parts.
At this price, it moves from “premium FN pistol” into “seriously tempting carry gun” territory.
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Unbeatable Price
- MSRP / Regular Price:
$1,299.99
- Current PSA Sale Price: $699.99
- Savings: $600.00
- Discount: About 46% Off
Live Inventory Price Checker
|Fn 509 Magazine 9mm - Fn 509 Magazine 9mm 17rd Black
|Brownells.com
|$ 49.99
|
|FN America FN 509 LS Edge Optic Ready Handgun 9mm - 4.2" - Graphite PVD
|Primary Arms
|$ 1399.00
|
|FN - FN 509 - 9mm - 17 Round - Black - Steel Magazine - Retail
|True Shot Ammo
|$ 49.99
|
|FN 9MM LUGER 15RD FN 509 MIDSIZE MAGAZINE
|Bereli
|$ 468.99
|