FN 509 CC Edge 9mm Compensated Pistol – $699.99

Limited Time Deal

Palmetto State Armory has the FN 509 CC Edge 9mm pistol marked down hard for its Memorial Day Sale, cutting the price from $1,299.99 to just $699.99. That is a serious discount on FN’s factory-compensated, optics-ready concealed carry pistol.

Top Features

Factory compensator helps cut muzzle flip by up to 25%

Optics-ready slide with FN’s Low-Profile Optics Mounting System

Flat-faced trigger with a clean wall and roughly 5.6-lb pull

15-round capacity in 9mm

Fiber-optic sights for fast target pickup

Why Shooters Love It

The FN 509 CC Edge is built for shooters who want a carry-sized pistol with real performance upgrades right from the factory. The compensated barrel helps keep the gun flatter under recoil, while the optics-ready setup makes it easy to add your preferred red dot without buying extra aftermarket parts.

At this price, it moves from “premium FN pistol” into “seriously tempting carry gun” territory.

Unbeatable Price

MSRP / Regular Price: $1,299.99

Current PSA Sale Price: $699.99 Savings: $600.00 Discount: About 46% Off



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