FN 509 LS Edge Tactical 9mm Pistol – $699.99, Save 55%

Limited Time Deal

The FN 509 LS Edge is FN’s answer to the competition pistol. The FN 509 LS Edge has a long-slide, optics-ready, competition-capable 9mm with the upgrades shooters actually want: a flat-faced trigger, flared aluminum magwell, fiber-optic sights, lightening-cut slide, and three 17-round magazines in the box.

PSA just knocked this pistol down from $1,553.99 to $699.99, a huge 55% savings on a serious FN handgun built for range work, defensive training, and match-day speed. For gun owners who have been waiting for a premium 509 model to drop into realistic buying territory, this is the deal.

Top Features

5-inch lightening-cut long slide for faster cycling and better balance

Flat-faced trigger for a crisp, clean pull

FN Low-Profile Optics-Mounting System for easy red dot setup

Fiber-optic sights for fast target acquisition

17+1 capacity with 3 magazines included

Why Shooters Love It

The FN 509 LS Edge Tactical is built for shooters who want speed, control, and accuracy right out of the box. With its long slide, flared aluminum magwell, optics-ready design, and upgraded trigger, this pistol is equally at home on the range, in competition, or as a serious defensive handgun.

At $699.99, this deal puts a high-end FN tactical pistol within reach for a lot of gun owners who were not interested at the original $1,500-plus price.

Unbeatable Price

MSRP/List Price: $1,553.99

Current Price: $699.99 You Save: $854.00 — about 55% off



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