FN PS90 5.7x28mm Bullpup Rifle, FDE – $1,499.99 + Save 25%

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Limited Time DealFN PS90 5.7x28mm Bullpup Rifle, FDE – $1,499.99 + Save 25%

For a lot of shooters, the FN PS90 is not just a rifle. It is the gun that looked like it came straight out of the future and even defended a few stargates with SG-1. Beyond the sci-fi appearance, the PS90 has earned a real following for its compact layout, light recoil, and 5.7x28mm chambering.

Palmetto State Armory has it marked down from $1,999.99 to $1,499.99, knocking $500 off the regular price. For shooters who have been waiting on a PS90 deal, this is the kind of discount worth paying attention to.

Top Features

  • Compact bullpup design keeps overall length to just 26.23″
  • Chambered in fast, flat-shooting 5.7x28mm
  • Cold hammer-forged, chrome-lined 16.04″ barrel
  • Fully ambidextrous controls for right- or left-handed shooters
  • Lightweight 6.28 lb. setup with integral muzzle brake

Why Shooters Love It

The FN PS90 is one of those rifles that instantly stands out, but it is more than just a recognizable design. Its compact bullpup layout, light recoil, and fully ambidextrous controls make it a fun, practical option for range use, home defense consideration, or anyone who appreciates innovative firearm design. At this price, it is a strong chance to grab an FN classic for less.

Unbeatable Price

  • Regular Price: $1,999.99
  • Sale Price: $1,499.99
    • Savings: $500.00
    • Discount: 25% Off
      2025-Buy-Now-Button x300

Live Inventory Price Checker

M&P5.7 Optic Ready 5.7x28mm Semi-Auto Handgun - M&P 5.7 Optic Ready 5.7x28mm 5'''' Bbl (2) 22rd Mags Ts Black Brownells.com $ 649.00
Fiocchi Range Dynamics 5.7x28mm FN Ammo 62 Grain Full Metal Jacket Case of 500 (10 Boxes of 50) MidwayUSA $ 299.99
S&W M&P 5.7 OR 5.7x28mm 5" 22rd Pistol, Flat Dark Earth - 14004 Palmetto State Armory $ 754.99 $ 679.99
SMITH & WESSON M&P 5.7 5.7X28MM 22RD MAG Bereli $ 197.99

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