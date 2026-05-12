FN PS90 5.7x28mm Bullpup Rifle, FDE – $1,499.99 + Save 25%

Limited Time Deal

For a lot of shooters, the FN PS90 is not just a rifle. It is the gun that looked like it came straight out of the future and even defended a few stargates with SG-1. Beyond the sci-fi appearance, the PS90 has earned a real following for its compact layout, light recoil, and 5.7x28mm chambering.

Palmetto State Armory has it marked down from $1,999.99 to $1,499.99, knocking $500 off the regular price. For shooters who have been waiting on a PS90 deal, this is the kind of discount worth paying attention to.

Top Features

Compact bullpup design keeps overall length to just 26.23″

Chambered in fast, flat-shooting 5.7x28mm

Cold hammer-forged, chrome-lined 16.04″ barrel

Fully ambidextrous controls for right- or left-handed shooters

Lightweight 6.28 lb. setup with integral muzzle brake

Why Shooters Love It

The FN PS90 is one of those rifles that instantly stands out, but it is more than just a recognizable design. Its compact bullpup layout, light recoil, and fully ambidextrous controls make it a fun, practical option for range use, home defense consideration, or anyone who appreciates innovative firearm design. At this price, it is a strong chance to grab an FN classic for less.

Unbeatable Price

Regular Price: $1,999.99

$1,999.99 Sale Price: $1,499.99 Savings: $500.00 Discount: 25% Off



$1,499.99

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