FN PS90 5.7x28mm Bullpup Rifle, FDE – $1,499.99 + Save 25%

For a lot of shooters, the FN PS90 is not just a rifle. It is the gun that looked like it came straight out of the future and even defended a few stargates with SG-1. Beyond the sci-fi appearance, the PS90 has earned a real following for its compact layout, light recoil, and 5.7x28mm chambering.
Palmetto State Armory has it marked down from $1,999.99 to $1,499.99, knocking $500 off the regular price. For shooters who have been waiting on a PS90 deal, this is the kind of discount worth paying attention to.
Top Features
- Compact bullpup design keeps overall length to just 26.23″
- Chambered in fast, flat-shooting 5.7x28mm
- Cold hammer-forged, chrome-lined 16.04″ barrel
- Fully ambidextrous controls for right- or left-handed shooters
- Lightweight 6.28 lb. setup with integral muzzle brake
Why Shooters Love It
The FN PS90 is one of those rifles that instantly stands out, but it is more than just a recognizable design. Its compact bullpup layout, light recoil, and fully ambidextrous controls make it a fun, practical option for range use, home defense consideration, or anyone who appreciates innovative firearm design. At this price, it is a strong chance to grab an FN classic for less.
Unbeatable Price
- Regular Price: $1,999.99
- Sale Price: $1,499.99
Live Inventory Price Checker
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