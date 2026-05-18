Hyperion Munitions Veteran Ammo .300 Blackout 150gr FMJ 500 Rounds – $280.24

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Limited Time Deal

Hyperion Munitions Veteran Ammo .300 Blackout 150gr FMJ 500 Rounds – $280.24Ammunition Depot has cases of 500 rounds of Hyperion Munitions Veteran Ammo .300 Blackout 150gr FMJ marked down to $280.24 when you use code ALand5 at checkout. That is $0.56 per round, 34% off.

Top Features

  • 150gr FMJ Bullet – Smooth-shooting, reliable load ideal for training and range work
  • .300 Blackout Caliber – Perfect for AR pistols, carbines, and SBR platforms
  • Brass-Cased & Reloadable – Consistent feeding, clean cycling, and reload-friendly
  • Veteran Ammo Series – Built for dependable performance and repeatable accuracy
  • Bulk-Friendly Pricing – Case pricing drops cost per round significantly

Why Shooters Love It

Hyperion Munitions’ Veteran Ammo delivers dependable .300 Blackout performance without premium-defense pricing. The 150gr FMJ load runs reliably across a wide range of AR platforms and is ideal for drills, zeroing, and high-volume range sessions. With bulk pricing and an extra discount code, this is one of the best values in .300 BLK right now.

Unbeatable Price

500-Round Case

  • MSRP: $380.89
  • Sale Price: $294.99
  • With Code ALAND5: $280.24
    • Total Savings: $100.65 (34% off MSRP)
    • Price Per Round: $0.56

2025-Buy-Now-Button x300

Live Inventory Price Checker

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Bubba

lol.
A deal at $.56 per round.
Still a joke price for mediocre ammo.
Should cost 1/3 that. This is still barely America for Gods sake.

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