Hyperion Munitions Veteran Ammo .300 Blackout 150gr FMJ 500 Rounds – $280.24

Limited Time Deal
Ammunition Depot has cases of 500 rounds of Hyperion Munitions Veteran Ammo .300 Blackout 150gr FMJ marked down to $280.24 when you use code ALand5 at checkout. That is $0.56 per round, 34% off.
Top Features
- 150gr FMJ Bullet – Smooth-shooting, reliable load ideal for training and range work
- .300 Blackout Caliber – Perfect for AR pistols, carbines, and SBR platforms
- Brass-Cased & Reloadable – Consistent feeding, clean cycling, and reload-friendly
- Veteran Ammo Series – Built for dependable performance and repeatable accuracy
- Bulk-Friendly Pricing – Case pricing drops cost per round significantly
Why Shooters Love It
Hyperion Munitions’ Veteran Ammo delivers dependable .300 Blackout performance without premium-defense pricing. The 150gr FMJ load runs reliably across a wide range of AR platforms and is ideal for drills, zeroing, and high-volume range sessions. With bulk pricing and an extra discount code, this is one of the best values in .300 BLK right now.
Unbeatable Price
500-Round Case
- MSRP:
$380.89
- Sale Price:
$294.99
- With Code ALAND5: $280.24
- Total Savings: $100.65 (34% off MSRP)
- Price Per Round: $0.56
Live Inventory Price Checker
|Ddm4 300s 10.3'''' 300 Aac Blackout Upper Receiver Black - Ddm4 300 S 10.3'''' 300 Aac Blackout 1-8 9'''' Ddm4 Rail Upper
|Brownells.com
|$ 1392.00
|
|EOTech XPS2 .300 Blackout Holographic Sight with Two 1 MOA Dot Reticles
|GunMag Warehouse
|$ 655.99
|
|EOTech XPS2-300 Holographic Sight 300 Blackout - XPS2-300
|Palmetto State Armory
|$ 728.99 $ 655.99
|
|Vortex Optics SPR-300 Spitfire HD Gen II 3x Prism Scope
|Bereli
|$ 399.99
|
lol.
A deal at $.56 per round.
Still a joke price for mediocre ammo.
Should cost 1/3 that. This is still barely America for Gods sake.