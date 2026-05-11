PMC Bronze .223 Rem 55gr FMJ-BT 420 Rounds Ammo Can Bundle – $209.75 w/ Code

Ammoland Inc. Posted on by

Limited Time Deal

PMC Bronze .223 Rem 55gr FMJ-BT 420 Rounds Ammo Can Bundle – $209.75 w/ CodeIf you are looking for affordable bulk .223 ammo from a name shooters know, this PMC Bronze bundle is worth a close look. Right now, Ammunition Depot has this 420-round PMC Bronze .223 Rem 55-grain FMJ-BT ammo can bundle down to $209.75 with code ALand5, which brings the cost to about 50 cents per round.

For brass-cased range ammo packed in a reusable heavy-duty ammo can, that is a practical deal for AR owners who want to stock up without overpaying.

Top Features:

  • 420 rounds of PMC Bronze .223 Rem 55gr FMJ-BT
  • Brass-cased, reloadable ammunition
  • 55-grain boat-tail full metal jacket bullet
  • Packed in a military-style M19A1 heavy-duty ammo can
  • Ammo can features steel construction, powder-coated finish, and waterproof seal

Why Shooters Love It:

PMC Bronze has a strong reputation as dependable practice ammo, and this bundle adds real value by packaging it in a reusable steel ammo can. For AR-15 owners who want brass-cased .223 for range work, drills, and stacking extra ammo, this is a practical buy.

Unbeatable Price:

  • Regular Price: $274.59
  • Sale Price: $220.79
  • Price with Code ALand5: $209.75
    • Savings vs. Regular Price: 23.6%
    • Price Per Round with Code: $0.50

2025-Buy-Now-Button x300

Live Inventory Price Checker

PMC Bronze .223 Remington Ammo 55gr FMJBT 20 Rounds GunMag Warehouse $ 9.49
Pmc Bronze 40 S&W 165 Gr Fmj - 40 S&W 165gr Full Metal Jacket 300/Pack Brownells.com $ 116.99
PMC .223 Rem Battle Pack 55 gr - 200 Round Primary Arms $ 162.49
PMC Bronze 25 Auto/ACP 50gr FMJ Ammunition 50rds - 25A Palmetto State Armory $ 24.99 $ 22.09

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