PMC Bronze .223 Rem 55gr FMJ-BT 420 Rounds Ammo Can Bundle – $209.75 w/ Code

Limited Time Deal

If you are looking for affordable bulk .223 ammo from a name shooters know, this PMC Bronze bundle is worth a close look. Right now, Ammunition Depot has this 420-round PMC Bronze .223 Rem 55-grain FMJ-BT ammo can bundle down to $209.75 with code ALand5, which brings the cost to about 50 cents per round.

For brass-cased range ammo packed in a reusable heavy-duty ammo can, that is a practical deal for AR owners who want to stock up without overpaying.

Top Features:

420 rounds of PMC Bronze .223 Rem 55gr FMJ-BT

Brass-cased, reloadable ammunition

55-grain boat-tail full metal jacket bullet

Packed in a military-style M19A1 heavy-duty ammo can

Ammo can features steel construction, powder-coated finish, and waterproof seal

Why Shooters Love It:

PMC Bronze has a strong reputation as dependable practice ammo, and this bundle adds real value by packaging it in a reusable steel ammo can. For AR-15 owners who want brass-cased .223 for range work, drills, and stacking extra ammo, this is a practical buy.

Unbeatable Price:

Regular Price: $274.59

Sale Price: $220.79

Price with Code ALand5: $209.75 Savings vs. Regular Price: 23.6% Price Per Round with Code: $0.50

$209.75

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