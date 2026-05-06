PSA 11.5” 5.56 AR Pistol w/ HAR-15 Pistol Blade – $459.99

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Limited Time DealPSA 11.5” 5.56 AR Pistol w/ HAR-15 Pistol Blade – $459.99

The PSA 11.5” Carbine 5.56 HAR-15 Pistol is a compact AR pistol built with practical parts where they count: forged 7075 receivers, nitride barrel, free-float M-LOK rail, Carpenter 158 bolt, and an adjustable H&R stabilizing blade. At $459.99, this is a solid price on a short 5.56 setup from Palmetto State Armory.

Top Features

  • 11.5” 5.56 NATO barrel with 1:7 twist for common defensive and training loads
  • Nitride-finished Chrome Moly barrel for durability and corrosion resistance
  • 10.5” PSA Lightweight Hex M-LOK free-float rail for lights, grips, and accessories
  • Forged 7075-T6 upper and lower receivers with hardcoat anodized finish
  • Carpenter 158 bolt and full-auto profile BCG built to proven AR specs
  • H&R HAR-15 adjustable pistol stabilizing blade on a 6-position 7075 buffer tube

Why Shooters Love It

This is the kind of AR pistol that makes sense for shooters who want a compact 5.56 platform. The 11.5” barrel keeps it short and handy while still giving you better performance than the ultra-short novelty builds. Add an optic, sling, light, and magazines, and you have a capable range, truck, or home-defense setup.

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Unbeatable Price

  • Regular Price: $499.99
  • Current Sale Price: $459.99
    • Savings: $40.00

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