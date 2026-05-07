PSA 5.7 Rock Complete Pistol — $399.99, Save 20%

Limited Time Deal

The PSA 5.7 Rock gives shooters a full-size 5.7x28mm pistol with serious capacity, modern ergonomics, and Palmetto State Armory pricing. At $399.99, this is a strong buy for anyone looking to step into the 5.7 world without paying premium-brand money.

Top Features

Chambered in 5.7x28mm for flat-shooting performance

23+1 capacity with included steel magazine

4.7” fluted carbon steel barrel with durable QPQ finish

416 stainless steel slide with corrosion-resistant QPQ coating

Glock-compatible sights for easy sight upgrades

Aggressive grip texture and ergonomic polymer frame

Why Shooters Love It

The PSA 5.7 Rock is built for shooters who want high capacity, low recoil, and a fast, flat-shooting handgun without getting hammered at checkout. Its delayed blowback striker-fired design, 23-round magazine, and full-size grip make it a fun range pistol with real practical appeal.

At this price, PSA is making 5.7x28mm ownership a lot more attainable.

Unbeatable Price

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