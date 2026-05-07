PSA 5.7 Rock Complete Pistol — $399.99, Save 20%

The PSA 5.7 Rock gives shooters a full-size 5.7x28mm pistol with serious capacity, modern ergonomics, and Palmetto State Armory pricing. At $399.99, this is a strong buy for anyone looking to step into the 5.7 world without paying premium-brand money.
Top Features
- Chambered in 5.7x28mm for flat-shooting performance
- 23+1 capacity with included steel magazine
- 4.7” fluted carbon steel barrel with durable QPQ finish
- 416 stainless steel slide with corrosion-resistant QPQ coating
- Glock-compatible sights for easy sight upgrades
- Aggressive grip texture and ergonomic polymer frame
Why Shooters Love It
The PSA 5.7 Rock is built for shooters who want high capacity, low recoil, and a fast, flat-shooting handgun without getting hammered at checkout. Its delayed blowback striker-fired design, 23-round magazine, and full-size grip make it a fun range pistol with real practical appeal.
At this price, PSA is making 5.7x28mm ownership a lot more attainable.
Unbeatable Price
- MSRP:
$499.99
- Current Price: $399.99
- Savings: $100.00
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