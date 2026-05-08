PSA Stealth AR-15 Complete Lower w/ Magpul MOE – $149.99

Limited Time Deal

If you’re building a new rifle or finishing a budget-friendly AR build, this deal from Palmetto State Armory is hard to beat. The PSA Stealth AR-15 Complete Lower with Magpul MOE furniture is currently marked down to $149.99 and ready to pair with your favorite upper.

Top Features

7075-T6 Forged Aluminum Lower – Durable mil-spec construction built for reliability

Durable mil-spec construction built for reliability Magpul MOE Furniture Included – MOE stock, grip, and trigger guard installed

MOE stock, grip, and trigger guard installed Milspec Receiver Extension – Compatible with standard AR-15 components

Compatible with standard AR-15 components Hardcoat Anodized Finish – MIL-A-8625F Type III for corrosion resistance

MIL-A-8625F Type III for corrosion resistance Fully Assembled Lower – Drop in your upper and get to the range faster

Why Shooters Love It

The PSA Stealth Complete Lower is one of the easiest and most affordable ways to start or finish an AR-15 build. With Magpul MOE furniture already installed and mil-spec internals, it provides a reliable foundation without the hassle of assembling parts yourself. For budget-minded shooters who still want quality components, this lower delivers excellent value.

Customer Testimonials

Overall nice lower. Fit snug on psa upper. Pleasantly surprised with the trigger. It’s pretty good for a standard mil spec trigger. Ended up switching the stock out for one with qd sling mounts. Picked up a lead star arms stock on here for $20. Has 2 qd mount positions and doesn’t wobble as much as the magpul moe that came with the lower. Plus it looks almost exactly like the Sabre stock. Check it out. Overall nice quality lower at a good price. Shipping was fast. Will continue buying psa products Pared this lower with my ultimate upper build: no brand assembled upper, FN button pressed barrel, YHM Slr quad rail/flip sight gas block/Phantom flash hider. Hope this inspires other builders 🙂 Received lower a few weeks back. Waited to do the review until other parts came. Have not shot yet but everything goes together nice and function tests just fine. Will take out this weekend to test fire and get the scope on and sighted.

Unbeatable Price

MSRP: $169.99

Deal Price: $149.99 You Save: $20

$149.99

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