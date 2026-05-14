Ruger 10/22 Semi-Auto 22 LR Rifle – $259.99 w/ Free Shipping

Limited Time Deals

If you’ve been waiting to add a rock-solid .22 LR to your collection, this is it. The Ruger 10/22 is on sale right now for $259.99, down from $299 — and it’s ready to ship from MidwayUSA.

✅ Top Features

Cold Hammer-Forged Barrel – Durable, accurate, and built to last

BX Trigger – Clean, crisp pull for better control

Lightweight Polymer Stock – Textured grip areas for secure handling

M-LOK Forend Slots – Easy mounting for lights, bipods, and accessories

10-Round Rotary Magazine – Legendary Ruger reliability

💥 Why Shooters Love It

The Ruger 10/22 is one of the most trusted rimfire rifles ever made. It’s affordable to shoot, easy to customize, and perfect for training, small game, or just burning through bulk .22 at the range. Whether you’re introducing a new shooter or building out a tricked-out plinker, the 10/22 is the gold standard.

Made in the USA and backed by Ruger’s reputation, this rifle delivers reliability that generations of shooters count on.

💲 Unbeatable Price

MSRP: $299.00

Sale Price: $259.99 You Save: $30.00 (10% Off)



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