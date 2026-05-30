Ruger Mark IV 22/45 .22LR 4.4″ 10rd Pistol – $329.99

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Limited Time Deal

Ruger Mark IV 22/45 .22LR 4.4" 10rd Pistol – $329.99The Ruger Mark IV 22/45 has built a strong reputation for being one of the best .22 LR pistols on the market, and right now Palmetto State Armory is offering a deal worth a serious look. PSA has this threaded-barrel Mark IV 22/45 listed at just $329.99, down from $449.99, which knocks $120 off the regular price. For shooters looking for a reliable rimfire pistol for range time, training, suppressor use, or just plain fun, this is a strong buy at a very attractive price.

Top Features

  • One-button takedown for fast, easy cleaning
  • Cold hammer-forged bull barrel for strong accuracy potential
  • Threaded 1/2×28 muzzle for suppressor-ready versatility
  • Adjustable sights and integrated Picatinny rail
  • Ambidextrous thumb safety and includes 2 magazines

Why Shooters Love It

The Ruger Mark IV 22/45 is a smart pick for plinking, training, small-game use, or just adding a dependable rimfire pistol to the collection. Its simple takedown system, threaded barrel, and reputation for easy shooting make it especially attractive for shooters who want a practical .22 that is fun on the range and easy to live with.

Ruger Tactical Mk IV Target Pistol – Review & Video

Unbeatable Price

  • Regular Price: $449.99
  • Sale Price: $329.99
    • You Save: $120.00

2025-Buy-Now-Button x300

Live Inventory Price Checker

Ruger 1-Piece Weaver Scope Base Ruger Mark II, Mark III, Mark IV Silver MidwayUSA $ 26.49
Ruger Picatinny Mount fits Ruger Mark III Mark IV & 22/45 - 90623 Palmetto State Armory $ 13.99 $ 11.99
Ruger Mark III & IV .22LR 10-Round Magazine GunMag Warehouse $ 24.99
Ruger Mark IV Hunter Handgun 22 LR - 6.88" Fluted Bull Barrel - Satin Stainless Primary Arms $ 782.79

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5/5 (1 Review)
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Rogue1

Locked loaded or good for guns have it for 309

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