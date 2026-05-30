Ruger Mark IV 22/45 .22LR 4.4″ 10rd Pistol – $329.99

Limited Time Deal
The Ruger Mark IV 22/45 has built a strong reputation for being one of the best .22 LR pistols on the market, and right now Palmetto State Armory is offering a deal worth a serious look. PSA has this threaded-barrel Mark IV 22/45 listed at just $329.99, down from $449.99, which knocks $120 off the regular price. For shooters looking for a reliable rimfire pistol for range time, training, suppressor use, or just plain fun, this is a strong buy at a very attractive price.
Top Features
- One-button takedown for fast, easy cleaning
- Cold hammer-forged bull barrel for strong accuracy potential
- Threaded 1/2×28 muzzle for suppressor-ready versatility
- Adjustable sights and integrated Picatinny rail
- Ambidextrous thumb safety and includes 2 magazines
Why Shooters Love It
The Ruger Mark IV 22/45 is a smart pick for plinking, training, small-game use, or just adding a dependable rimfire pistol to the collection. Its simple takedown system, threaded barrel, and reputation for easy shooting make it especially attractive for shooters who want a practical .22 that is fun on the range and easy to live with.
Unbeatable Price
- Regular Price:
$449.99
- Sale Price: $329.99
- You Save: $120.00
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Locked loaded or good for guns have it for 309