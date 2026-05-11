Springfield Echelon 4.0FC Gear Pac 9mm Pistol – Daily Deal

Limited Time Deal

If you’ve been looking for an optics-ready 9mm that already comes with the extras shooters actually want, this Springfield Echelon 4.0FC Gear Pac is worthy of consideration. Palmetto State Armory has it marked down to a price too low to show here, and the package includes a Viridian RFX11 green dot plus four 17-round magazines.

For anyone looking for a duty-capable pistol that blends full-size capacity with a compact slide, this is the kind of daily deal that stands out.

Top Features

4″ barrel with full-size 17-round grip for a strong balance of shootability and speed.

Includes a factory Viridian RFX11 green dot for a ready-to-run optics package.

Ships with four magazines for serious range time or duty use right out of the box.

Optics-ready slide with Springfield’s Variable Interface System for broad direct-mount compatibility.

Fully ambidextrous controls with tritium/luminescent U-Dot sights for fast pickup in varied lighting.

Why Shooters Love It

The Echelon 4.0FC hits a sweet spot a lot of shooters want: compact-slide handling with a full-size grip and duty-grade capacity. Add in the included green dot, four mags, and bag, and this Gear Pac gives you a near-complete setup without having to piece everything together later.

Unbeatable Price

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