Taurus TX22 Compact .22 LR w/ Red Dot – $399.99

Limited Time Deal
The Taurus TX22 Compact .22 LR is built for affordable range time, fast red-dot practice, and low-recoil training without giving up useful features. PSA has this Taurus TX22 Compact 3.5-inch .22 LR pistol with RDS red dot marked down from $549.99 to $399.99, saving buyers $150, or about 27% off. The listing shows it includes a 13-round capacity, threaded barrel, adjustable sights, factory RDS red dot, and two magazines.
Top Features
- Factory RDS Red Dot Included — ready for optic training right out of the box
- 13-Round Capacity — more trigger time between reloads
- 3.5-Inch Threaded Barrel — suppressor-ready for rimfire fun
- Optics-Ready Platform — compatible footprint for Shield RMSc and Holosun K-style optics
- Two Magazines Included — no need to immediately hunt down a spare
Why Shooters Love It
The TX22 Compact gives shooters a practical .22 LR pistol that still feels like a modern defensive handgun. It is a smart pick for inexpensive training, plinking, introducing newer shooters, or getting more reps behind a red dot without burning through centerfire ammo.
Taurus built the TX22 Compact around reliability, capacity, and shootability, with a 13-round staggered magazine and the Taurus Performance Trigger System for fast, accurate follow-up shots.
Unbeatable Price
- Regular Price: $549.99
- PSA Sale Price: $399.99
- You Save: $150.00
Live Inventory Price Checker
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|$ 34.99 $ 24.99
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|Taurus TX22 .22LR 16 Round Magazine
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|$ 24.99
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