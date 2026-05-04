Taurus TX22 Compact .22 LR w/ Red Dot – $399.99

Limited Time Deal

The Taurus TX22 Compact .22 LR is built for affordable range time, fast red-dot practice, and low-recoil training without giving up useful features. PSA has this Taurus TX22 Compact 3.5-inch .22 LR pistol with RDS red dot marked down from $549.99 to $399.99, saving buyers $150, or about 27% off. The listing shows it includes a 13-round capacity, threaded barrel, adjustable sights, factory RDS red dot, and two magazines.

Top Features

Factory RDS Red Dot Included — ready for optic training right out of the box

13-Round Capacity — more trigger time between reloads

3.5-Inch Threaded Barrel — suppressor-ready for rimfire fun

Optics-Ready Platform — compatible footprint for Shield RMSc and Holosun K-style optics

Two Magazines Included — no need to immediately hunt down a spare

Why Shooters Love It

The TX22 Compact gives shooters a practical .22 LR pistol that still feels like a modern defensive handgun. It is a smart pick for inexpensive training, plinking, introducing newer shooters, or getting more reps behind a red dot without burning through centerfire ammo.

Taurus built the TX22 Compact around reliability, capacity, and shootability, with a 13-round staggered magazine and the Taurus Performance Trigger System for fast, accurate follow-up shots.

Unbeatable Price

Regular Price: $549.99

PSA Sale Price: $399.99 You Save: $150.00



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