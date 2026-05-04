Taurus TX22 Compact .22 LR w/ Red Dot – $399.99

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Limited Time Deal
Taurus TX22 Compact .22 LR w/ Red Dot – $399.99The Taurus TX22 Compact .22 LR is built for affordable range time, fast red-dot practice, and low-recoil training without giving up useful features. PSA has this Taurus TX22 Compact 3.5-inch .22 LR pistol with RDS red dot marked down from $549.99 to $399.99, saving buyers $150, or about 27% off. The listing shows it includes a 13-round capacity, threaded barrel, adjustable sights, factory RDS red dot, and two magazines.

Top Features

  • Factory RDS Red Dot Included — ready for optic training right out of the box
  • 13-Round Capacity — more trigger time between reloads
  • 3.5-Inch Threaded Barrel — suppressor-ready for rimfire fun
  • Optics-Ready Platform — compatible footprint for Shield RMSc and Holosun K-style optics
  • Two Magazines Included — no need to immediately hunt down a spare

Why Shooters Love It

The TX22 Compact gives shooters a practical .22 LR pistol that still feels like a modern defensive handgun. It is a smart pick for inexpensive training, plinking, introducing newer shooters, or getting more reps behind a red dot without burning through centerfire ammo.

Taurus built the TX22 Compact around reliability, capacity, and shootability, with a 13-round staggered magazine and the Taurus Performance Trigger System for fast, accurate follow-up shots.

Unbeatable Price

  • Regular Price: $549.99
  • PSA Sale Price: $399.99
    • You Save: $150.00

2025-Buy-Now-Button x300

Live Inventory Price Checker

Taurus TX22 .22 LR 16-Round Magazine GunMag Warehouse $ 24.99
Taurus TX22 Competition SCR 22LR Pistol - 10 Round - 5.4" Primary Arms $ 499.99
Taurus TX22 .22LR 16 Round Magazine, Black - 358-0017-01 Palmetto State Armory $ 34.99 $ 24.99
Taurus TX22 .22LR 16 Round Magazine The Mag Shack $ 24.99

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