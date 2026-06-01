KelTec KSG 12 Gauge Bullpup Shotgun – $599.99

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Limited Time Deal KelTec KSG 12 Gauge Bullpup Shotgun – $599.99

The KelTec KSG is not your plain-Jane pump shotgun. PSA has the black KelTec KSG 12 Gauge Bullpup Pump-Action Shotgun marked down to $599.99, cutting $300 off the regular $899.99 price. For shooters who want a compact, high-capacity 12 gauge with a proven pump-action layout, this is a strong deal while it lasts.

Top Features

  • 12 Gauge Pump Action — dependable, simple, and familiar
  • 14-Round Total Capacity — dual magazine tubes give you serious onboard firepower
  • 18.5” Barrel / 26.1” Overall Length — full-length barrel performance in a compact bullpup package
  • 3” Chamber — handles a wide range of 12 gauge loads
  • Ambidextrous Downward Ejection — friendly for right- and left-handed shooters

Why Shooters Love It

The KSG gives you a lot of shotgun in a surprisingly short package. With its bullpup layout, dual tubes, and selector switch, it keeps 12 gauge power close at hand without the long overall length of a traditional pump gun. For range use, home-defense setups, truck guns, or anyone who just likes clever shotgun engineering, the KSG still stands out.

Kel-Tec KSG-25 – Because Screw Reloading! ~ VIDEO

Unbeatable Price

  • Regular Price: $899.99
  • Sale Price: $599.99
    • Savings: $300
    • Discount: 33% Off

2025-Buy-Now-Button x300

Live Inventory Price Checker

Kel-tec KSG Polymer Hand Stop, Black - KSG-401-BLK Palmetto State Armory $ 15.99 $ 14.29
Kel-Tec KSG Carry Handle MidwayUSA $ 57.99
Kel-Tec KSG Pump 12 Ga 18.5 3 12+1 Gray Ammunition Depot $ 842.99
Kel-tec KSG Compact 18.5" 12 Gauge Shotgun 3" Pump Action, Blk - KSGNRBLK Palmetto State Armory $ 769.99

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