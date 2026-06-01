KelTec KSG 12 Gauge Bullpup Shotgun – $599.99

The KelTec KSG is not your plain-Jane pump shotgun. PSA has the black KelTec KSG 12 Gauge Bullpup Pump-Action Shotgun marked down to $599.99, cutting $300 off the regular $899.99 price. For shooters who want a compact, high-capacity 12 gauge with a proven pump-action layout, this is a strong deal while it lasts.
Top Features
- 12 Gauge Pump Action — dependable, simple, and familiar
- 14-Round Total Capacity — dual magazine tubes give you serious onboard firepower
- 18.5” Barrel / 26.1” Overall Length — full-length barrel performance in a compact bullpup package
- 3” Chamber — handles a wide range of 12 gauge loads
- Ambidextrous Downward Ejection — friendly for right- and left-handed shooters
Why Shooters Love It
The KSG gives you a lot of shotgun in a surprisingly short package. With its bullpup layout, dual tubes, and selector switch, it keeps 12 gauge power close at hand without the long overall length of a traditional pump gun. For range use, home-defense setups, truck guns, or anyone who just likes clever shotgun engineering, the KSG still stands out.
Unbeatable Price
- Regular Price:
$899.99
- Sale Price: $599.99
- Savings: $300
- Discount: 33% Off
Live Inventory Price Checker
|Kel-tec KSG Polymer Hand Stop, Black - KSG-401-BLK
|Palmetto State Armory
|$ 15.99 $ 14.29
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|Kel-Tec KSG Carry Handle
|MidwayUSA
|$ 57.99
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|Kel-Tec KSG Pump 12 Ga 18.5 3 12+1 Gray
|Ammunition Depot
|$ 842.99
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|Kel-tec KSG Compact 18.5" 12 Gauge Shotgun 3" Pump Action, Blk - KSGNRBLK
|Palmetto State Armory
|$ 769.99
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