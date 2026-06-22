Smith & Wesson M&P 15-22 Sport Bundle Drops to $449.99 With 3 Magazines

Limited-Time Deal – Save $150.00 Today!

The Smith & Wesson M&P 15-22 Sport remains one of the most popular .22 LR rifles for inexpensive training, recreational shooting and introducing new shooters to AR-style controls. Palmetto State Armory has this range-ready bundle marked down to $449.99, including three 25-round magazines and a carry case.

That represents a $150 savings, or 25% off the listed $599.99 regular price. The package delivers nearly everything needed for a full day at the range without the expense of feeding a centerfire AR-15.

Top Features

AR-style ergonomics & controls — Familiar M&P platform for easy transition and training.

Magpul M-LOK 10″ slim handguard — Add optics, lights, grips or bipods without fuss.

Comes with 3× 25-round mags + carry case — Ready-to-shoot package; great value for range time.

Magpul MBUS folding sights — Rugged, removable backup sights that fold out of the way for optics.

Lightweight, low-cost shooting — .22 LR economy lets you practice more for less.

Why New Shooters Love It

The M&P 15-22 Sport pairs the look, feel, and controls of an AR platform with cheap, pleasant-to-shoot .22 LR. It’s ideal for training, family range days, and hours of plinking without the ammo bill of a centerfire—so you can build skill and have fun without breaking the bank.

⭐ What Customers Say

“Great gun for a great price… twenty-two shells are a lot cheaper to shoot than 5.56.” — Kenneth S.

“Ran flawlessly for 150 rounds — a ton of fun and perfect for first-time shooters.” — Joel P.

“Excellent value. Endless fun at the range.” — multiple buyers

Unbeatable Price

MSRP : $600.00

: Your Price : $449.99

: Savings : Save $150.00 (25% OFF!)

: Click Here to Buy Now!

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