Springfield 1911 Defender Mil-Spec .45 ACP Package – $599.99

Limited Time Deal

Classic American firepower is on sale. The Springfield Armory 1911 Defender Mil-Spec .45 ACP package is now available for $599.99, down from $799.99, giving shooters a rugged, GI-inspired Government-size 1911 at a working man’s price. This bundle also includes three magazines, a pistol case, and a dual pistol bag, making it a ready-to-go setup for the range or home defense.

Top Features

Classic 5″ Government-Size 1911 chambered in powerful .45 ACP

GI-Style Controls & Trigger for authentic 1911 handling

Fixed Combat 3-Dot Sights for fast target acquisition

Lowered & Flared Ejection Port for improved reliability

Bonus Gear Included – 3 magazines, pistol case, and dual pistol bag

Why Shooters Love It

The 1911 platform has been trusted by American shooters for more than a century, and this Springfield Defender Mil-Spec keeps that legacy alive with modern reliability. With its full-size 5-inch barrel and .45 ACP chambering, it offers excellent accuracy, manageable recoil, and serious stopping power. The included accessories make this package especially attractive for shooters who want a dependable 1911 without spending custom-gun money.

Customer Testimonials

I have wanted a 1911 milspec ever since it got out of the Navy. So a few years back I got a Remington R1 and had nothing but issues with it since day one. So when I bought this one, Springfield, expected lesser, but similar results. The Springfield 1911 Defender Mil-Spec was one of the smoothest shooting handguns I own. I was sooo pleasantly surprised and how smooth the trigger and recoil was. I was able to shoot consistent groups mag after mag. zero stovepipes, or misfires. Looking forward to shooting tis 1911 many more times. Excellent Pistol Decent Price. very well made. executed quality zero scratches no tooling marks . shoot great. zero regrets. excellent purchase. overall a very happy Customer. thanks,Palmetto State Armory. fast shipping. great Customer service. Buy this 1911 you will loved and you won’t be disappointed. thanks again PSA. Pure solid 1911! No goofy firing pin block. . but goofy plastic trigger however that is easily fixed. Good buy if you want a decent 1911 or just a base gun to build on.

Unbeatable Price

MSRP: $799.99

Sale Price: $599.99 You Save: $200 (25% off)

$599.99

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