CCI Blazer Brass 9mm 115gr FMJ 1,000 Rounds – $251.27 w/ Code

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Limited Time DealCCI Blazer Brass 9mm 115gr FMJ 1,000 Rounds – $251.27 w/ Code

CCI Blazer Brass 9mm has earned its place as one of the default range loads for American shooters who actually train. It is brass-cased, boxer-primed, reloadable, and built by CCI with the consistency shooters expect from a serious practice round.

Ammunition Depot has the 1,000-round case marked down to $299.99, but AmmoLand readers can use code ALand5 to drop the price to just $251.27 — about 25 cents per round. For anyone burning through 9mm at the range, this is the kind of bulk ammo deal worth grabbing before it disappears.

Top Features

  • 1,000-round case — perfect for training, range days, and competition practice
  • 115-grain FMJ — classic 9mm target load
  • Reloadable brass cases — newly made and boxer-primed
  • Clean-burning propellant — reliable CCI quality
  • Made to SAAMI standards — consistent American-made range ammo

Why Shooters Love It

Blazer Brass 9mm is a go-to training round because it is affordable, consistent, and built by CCI, one of the most trusted names in ammunition. Whether you are working pistol drills, breaking in a new handgun, or filling ammo cans before prices move, this 1,000-round case is a smart buy for serious range time.

Note: Do not use this ammunition in firearms with ported barrels or ported recoil compensators.

Unbeatable Price

  • Regular Price: $299.99
  • Sale Price: $264.99
  • Price With Code ALand5: $251.27
    • Cost Per Round With Code: About $0.25/round

2025-Buy-Now-Button x300

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