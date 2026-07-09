PSA Sabre-15 Forged 11.5” 5.56 Pistol w/ SBA-4 Brace – $1,044.99

Limited Time Deal

The PSA Sabre-15 Forged 11.5” 5.56 Pistol is one of those AR pistols that makes you stop and look at the parts list twice. PSA didn’t just throw together another basic 5.56 pistol and call it a day. This one comes with a Riflespeed adjustable gas block, Radian Raptor LT charging handle, Radian Talon safety, MicroBest Father’s of Freedom BCG, Sabre two-stage trigger, SBA4 brace, and a sharp Moss Green/Burnt Bronze Cerakote finish.

In other words, it already has many of the upgrades most shooters end up buying later. At $1,044.99, the Sabre-15 gives you a compact, range-ready 5.56 pistol with premium features, solid American-made bones, and a whole lot of value for the money.

Top Features

11.5” 5.56 NATO barrel with 1:7 twist and nitride finish

Riflespeed adjustable gas block for tuning suppressed or unsuppressed use

Radian Raptor LT charging handle and Radian Talon 45/90 safety

PSA Custom Fathers of Freedom BCG by MicroBest with Sprinco Extractor Spring

SB Tactical SBA4 adjustable pistol brace with Sprinco Green Rifle Length

Why Shooters Love It

The Sabre-15 line gives shooters a feature-rich AR pistol with the upgrades many owners would normally add later. Between the adjustable gas block, upgraded controls, two-stage DLC trigger, Sprinco buffer system, and premium BCG, this pistol is built for buyers who want more than a basic rack-grade AR.

At $1,044.99, this is a strong option for shooters looking for a compact 5.56 pistol that is range-ready, suppressor-friendly, and packed with respected parts from the start.

Unbeatable Price

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