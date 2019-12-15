Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Buck Knives has its Buck 869 Bones Framelock Folding Pocket Knife on sale for $18.60. That is 69% off the $60.00 MSRP, you save $41.00. Compare this price to the same item here and you see why this one is a great buy while it lasts.

Buck Knives – Mini Bones Framelock Folding Pocket Tanto Knife with Black Tiger Stripe Camo Finish Skeletonized Stainless Handles. Model BU869CMS. 3″ closed framelock. 2 1/8″ black Tiger Stripe camo finish 420HC stainless tanto blade with dual thumb studs. Black Tiger Stripe camo finish skeletonized stainless handles. Specifications Made in CHINA

3 inch closed linerlock

2 1/8 inch black Tiger Stripe camo finish 420HC stainless tanto blade with dual thumb studs

Black Tiger Stripe camo finish skeletonized stainless handles

Removable black finish stainless pocket clip

EDC – Everyday Carry Pocket Knife Removable black finish stainless pocket clip.

